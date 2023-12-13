Lil Reese Follows Up "Demon Time" Special Editions With Solo Effort "Ask About Me"

Lil Reese has not had the easiest life. Part of the reason for that is due to the fact that some of it was self-inflicted. For example, earlier this year, the Chicago rapper was released from prison after assault charges. Additionally, he faced a misdemeanor charge of aggravated assault against a family member last May. Furthermor, the prison records revealed two more felonies and an additional misdemeanor.

While he is not perfect, Reese is trying to better himself and get back into releasing music. Today, he has returned with a full-length project before the end of the year. Ask About Me is a follow-up to his 2022 tape, Demon Time. Before this new effort, two extra editions of the latter were put out too. One of them was an instrumental version and then a chopped and screwed take on it.

Read More: Offset Debuts New Hair Amid Cardi B Split Rumors

Listen To Ask About Me By Lil Reese And ATG Productions

What these past two projects share in common are the production credits. There is a Detroit up-and-coming beatmaker by the name of ATG Productions. One of the best elements of Reese's tapes have been the instrumentals. The bassy and grimy trap tinges compliment the rapper's equally gritty delivery. You can check out the tape above.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new album, Ask About Me, by Lil Reese? Which songs are you gravitating toward the most after first listen? Where does this album rank amongst the rest of his discography? Do you prefer solo LPs, or ones with features? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Lil Reese. Furthermore, stay with us for all of the best album drops.

Ask About Me Tracklist:

Trust No One IDK (I Don't Know) Killing Is My Hobby You Know How It Go Been That N**** Take a Loss What Happened Ask About Me What It Is Ain't S*** Get In Your Bag

Read More: Matt Rife's TikTok Feud With A Six-Year-Old Leads To More Backlash For The Comedian