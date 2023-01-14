Authorities released Chicago rapper Lil Reese from prison according to HipHopDX, where he was held on assault charges. According to online records obtained from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, he was released on Thursday (January 12). Moreover, after a pretrial hearing, the court dropped at least one of the charges against him.

NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 12: Recording artist Lil Reese backstage at Webster Hall on January 12, 2016, in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Furthermore, Reese faced a misdemeanor charge of aggravated assault against a family member last May. While original reports just mentioned that charge, prison records show two felonies and an additional misdemeanor. However, the documents don’t specify the nature of these additional charges.

Also, a case against the 30-year-old seems to have finalized with a “GPE sentence.” This suggests that authorities ordered him to make a payment through Government Payment EXP, a private company that collects fines and court fees through various mediums. Still, whether they are linked to his arrest or part of his terms of release is unknown at the moment.

Lil Reese has been released from prison 👀https://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/lPvu8kc5J2 — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) January 14, 2023

While many are already celebrating, the 300 S**t MC hasn’t posted anything on his socials as of writing this article. Last we heard from him, he welcomed his baby daughter in May just days before his arrest. However, funnily enough, his daughter was (technically) one of the most recent people to update fans.

Last week on January 6th, Reese’s girlfriend Kimani posted screenshots to their daughter’s Instagram page. They featured the rapper talking with his daughter on FaceTime. It’s actually been somewhat of a big 12 months for Reese, considering the ten year anniversary of his Chief Keef collab “Don’t Like.”

Meanwhile, some of Lil Reese’s last exploits were calling out Lil Durk doppelgänger Perkio for meeting up with 6ix9ine. Before this recent arrest, authorities held Lil Reese on domestic violence charges in Chicago in 2021. While police arrested him immediately, he returned after posting $10,000 bond.

