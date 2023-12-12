Offset Debuts New Hair Amid Cardi B Split Rumors

It's been a turbulent week for former Migos rapper Offset and his long-time wife Cardi B. It all began last week when fans on Instagram noticed that the two superstar rappers had unfollowed each other on Instagram. That led to tons of fan speculation as to whether or not they were still together. Cardi herself eventually took to social media over the weekend, describing herself as "single" though not revealing much in the way of details at how that happened.

But that's only part of the rumors currently swirling around the pair. Another massively speculated claim originated from Blueface. The rapper claimed that his ex and controversial baby mother Chrisean Rock had slept with Offset at some point. Blue's claim sent fans into a flurry trying to put together a timeline and make guesses at whether or not it's actually true and if it had something to do with Cardi B's recent comments and actions. Earlier this week, however, Offset returned to social media but didn't exactly address anything head-on.

Offset's New Look

Over the weekend, Offset performed at TikTok's In The Mix event which was livestreamed across the platform. Earlier this week he took to social media to share some snaps of his look. He shows off a slick Michael Jackson-channeling tuxedo fit and some flashy additions to his hair. He accessorized his locks with some fake roses that added a pop of color to the look. Unsurprisingly though, most of the comments on the post have to do with the ongoing drama.

"All them petals finna fall…she loves u NOTTT," one of the top comments jokes. "It’s giving the bachelor," another hilarious comment suggests. While some do have legitimate praise for the rapper's flashy look, many just want clarity on his personal life. What do you think of Offset debuting a new look in the midst of rumors swirling about Cardi B and Chrisean Rock? Let us know in the comment section below.

