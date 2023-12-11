Offset Breaks His Silence After Cardi B Break-Up

Fans are dying for some clarity on the situation.

BYLavender Alexandria
Billboard R&amp;B Hip-Hop Live - Concert

It's been a drama-filled week for Offset as fans try to unpack everything going on with the former Migos rapper. It started exactly a week ago when fans noticed that he and wife Cardi B unfollowed each other on Instagram. The couple have been together for years and had trouble in the past with infidelity. He's admitted to cheating on Cardi in the past but the pair seemed to be all good until recently. Once the first rumors emerged the dam broke entirely.

Offset made a couple of public appearances in the days following the rumors. He hosted his second annual Toyz 4 The Nawf Christmas giveaway event and was spotted a few days later was spotted with his mother at Art Basel in Miami. That was before another rumor lit a massive fire over everything. That came when Blueface claimed that Offset had hooked up with Chrisean Rock. While they both denied the rumors, plenty of fans online took that and ran with it. It's no surprise that he's been relatively quiet since then. Earlier today though, he shared his first social media post since the new rumors emerged and fans think he might be subtly commenting on it. Check out the full post below.

Read More: Offset Cancels On Kai Cenat, Fans Theorize Why

Offset's Vague Instagram Caption

Over the weekend, Offset performed at the TikTok sponsored In The Mix event. Earlier today he shared a collection of pictures from the event showing off his sleek Michael Jackson-esque outfit. The post came after days of Cardi B making comments on social media that had fans suspecting a split. She all but confirmed that the pair are at least taking a break overnight when she described herself as "single."

In the comments of the post fans react to the entire situation. "And tell me why this n*gga seems happy when his wife broke up with him," one of the top comments reads. "ON GOD YOU & CARDI BETTER NOT DIVORCE!!!!!!!!" another top comment pleads. What do you think Offset was implying with the caption of his most recent Instagram post? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Offset Originally Hated "Ric Flair Drip"

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.