Offset Breaks His Silence After Cardi B Break-Up

It's been a drama-filled week for Offset as fans try to unpack everything going on with the former Migos rapper. It started exactly a week ago when fans noticed that he and wife Cardi B unfollowed each other on Instagram. The couple have been together for years and had trouble in the past with infidelity. He's admitted to cheating on Cardi in the past but the pair seemed to be all good until recently. Once the first rumors emerged the dam broke entirely.

Offset made a couple of public appearances in the days following the rumors. He hosted his second annual Toyz 4 The Nawf Christmas giveaway event and was spotted a few days later was spotted with his mother at Art Basel in Miami. That was before another rumor lit a massive fire over everything. That came when Blueface claimed that Offset had hooked up with Chrisean Rock. While they both denied the rumors, plenty of fans online took that and ran with it. It's no surprise that he's been relatively quiet since then. Earlier today though, he shared his first social media post since the new rumors emerged and fans think he might be subtly commenting on it. Check out the full post below.

Offset's Vague Instagram Caption

Over the weekend, Offset performed at the TikTok sponsored In The Mix event. Earlier today he shared a collection of pictures from the event showing off his sleek Michael Jackson-esque outfit. The post came after days of Cardi B making comments on social media that had fans suspecting a split. She all but confirmed that the pair are at least taking a break overnight when she described herself as "single."

In the comments of the post fans react to the entire situation. "And tell me why this n*gga seems happy when his wife broke up with him," one of the top comments reads. "ON GOD YOU & CARDI BETTER NOT DIVORCE!!!!!!!!" another top comment pleads. What do you think Offset was implying with the caption of his most recent Instagram post? Let us know in the comment section below.

