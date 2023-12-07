Offset Fights Back Against His 9-To-5 In New Music Video For "BLAME IT ON SET"

Offset isn't done with his new album Set It Off yet. The project dropped back in October to moderate critical success and even more commercial success. In its first week alone the project sold more than 70k copies which was good enough for a top 5 debut on the Billboard 200. The album also spawned a trio of Hot 100 hits in "JEALOUSY" with Cardi B, "SAY MY GRACE" with Travis Scott, and "WORTH IT" with Don Toliver. All of those tracks and three others from the album have received music videos already and yet another one dropped earlier today.

The 7th music video from SET IT OFF is for the album's third-to-last track "BLAME IT ON SET." In the music video, Offset relatably suffers through a boring 9-to-5 job with an annoying boss. He spends time watching the clock and counting the seconds as they go by before finally deciding to rebel. He spits confident bars amid a roster of fabulously dressed co-workers across the four-and-a-half-minute visual. Numerous fans took to the comments to praise the song, the video, and the rapper himself for his impressive work ethic. Check out the full video and fan reactions to it below.

Offset's Newest Music Video

Over the weekend, Offset hosted his second annual Toyz 4 The Nawf Christmas toy drive. The event was bigger and better in its second year also helping families connect to affordable internet while also providing them with toys and clothes for the holiday season. He teamed up with the Ann Cephus Family Fund for the event once again and provided great holiday gifts to families throughout the Atlanta area.

The new music video comes as many fans are speculating about Offset's status with wife Cardi B. She actually appears on his new album twice and hyped it up as Grammy worthy in the lead-up to its release. But when fans discovered the pair had unfollowed each other on Instagram it opened up a floodgate of speculation. Cardi didn't help that speculation when she recently took to social media to say that she was focusing on herself for a little while. Many fans interpreted that as a hint that their relationship speculation was justified. What do you think of the newly released music video for "BLAME IT ON SET?" Let us know in the comment section below.

