Freddie Gibbs Reveals 50 Cent & Scarface Were His Earliest Rap Inspirations

BY Zachary Horvath 45 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Experience The Resort &amp; Casino Special Listening Event With Freddie Gibbs
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 14: Freddie Gibbs attends Experience The Resort &amp; Casino Special Listening Event at on September 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Freddie Gibbs is one of the premier gangsta rap voices of our time and we have 50 Cent and Scarface to thank for his career existing.

Since the mid-2010s, gangsta rap has largely been led by the deep voice of Freddie Gibbs. The Gary, Indiana native backs up his stature with classic project after classic project. Many hold 2014's Piñata with Madlib as his holy grail, and for good reason.

It's proven to be one of the most timeless records of the last 20 years in hip-hop thanks to the raw production and incredibly effortless rapping from Freddie. However, you also have other smashes such as the beloved Alfredo from 2020 with The Alchemist.

You can't count out Bandana, You Only Die 1nce, nor $oul $old $eparately either as excellent gangsta rap albums. At the end of the day, we have a couple of legends to thank for his catalog even existing. Those we have to credit are 50 Cent and Scarface.

In a new interview with The Ryen Russillo Podcast, Gibbs named the G-Unit icon as the man who first got him into the genre. As caught by Complex, he said, "The first rapper that made me be like, ‘Yeah, I’m gonna rap,' is 50 Cent. I love what he’s doing. I’m gonna do that too," he added thinking back on what he was saying to himself as a child.

Read More: Metro Boomin's 11 Most Iconic Beats Of The 2020s... So Far

Freddie Gibbs Alfredo 2

Continuing further on his obsession with Fif, he went into more detail on how his "underdog story" was so cool to him. "It was an underdog story to me. That’s what made it interesting. Everyone was going against him. They shot him and all of that. He even made a song about it."

Moreover, Gangsta Gibbs respects his overall work ethic and various contributions to the genre. "I admired his whole hustle about the game, like the G-Unit mixtape. Everything he was doing. The business side of it was impressive to me."

He then touched on Scarface's influence. "The first person to make me fall in love with rap, period as a child, was Scarface. When I heard 'Mr. Scarface’' and [the Geto Boys' 1991 album] 'We Can’t Be Stopped,' it clicked because I could relate to everything he was saying."

You can catch all of these comments by the Grammy-nominated MC around the 40-minute mark.

News on his background and inspirations arises just weeks after the release of Alfredo 2. Teaming up with Uncle Al once again, the iconic duo called on a handful of big guests for it. Larry June, Anderson .Paak, and JID hopped on three of the 14 tracks.

The album had a top 13 debut on the Hot 200 after selling 37,000 album equivalent units, with 14,000 being from pure sales.

Read More: Gina Huynh: Inside The Years Of Love, Abuse, & Loyalty To Diddy

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 72.7K
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images Numbers Big Sean Celebrates Another Chart-Topping Debut With "Detroit 2" 3.6K
Mookie Betts Hosts Celebrity Softball Game At Dodger Stadium To Celebrate Black Heritage Night Music Freddie Gibbs Confirms A KAYTRANADA Joint Album Is Next Following "Alfredo 2" 2.3K
JAY-Z At Webster Hall Music DJ Akademiks Claims That Cam'ron Beat Jay-Z In 2000s Rap Battle 6.0K
Comments 0