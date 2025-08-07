2025's race for the best hip-hop album of the year just got a whole lot tighter thanks to Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist. Their new collaborative album Alfredo 2 received rave reviews upon arrival, and its commercial performance certainly reflects that acclaim.

According to chart data on Twitter, the joint project debuted at number 13 on the Billboard 200 albums chart with 37,000 album-equivalent units sold in its first week. About 14,000 of these came from album sales including physical vinyl copies, per HITS Daily Double.

Based on Billboard's previous chart history, this marks Freddie and Al's biggest sales week yet in their careers, which is great to see. They narrowly surpassed Alfredo's 31,000 debut back in 2020 and went over the Indiana MC's previously highest-selling LP, $oul $old $eparately. Ironically, this debuted higher on the Billboard chart at 11, but it sold less.

Furthermore, this lines up pretty well with Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist's original sales projections for Alfredo 2. They must feel quite proud of the overall achievement and success, and they should with such a quality body of work.

Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist Tour

What's more is that Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist's Alfredo 2 tour is right around the corner to celebrate with fans all over the United States – and Toronto. It kicks off on September 20 in Philadelphia and goes through Texas, Florida, Atlanta, Detroit, Chicago, Los Angeles, Portland, and more cities before wrapping up on November 9 in San Francisco.

The producer won't stay for all the shows, but other special guests will join in on the festivities. MAVI, Jalen Ngonda, and Sven Wunder will also perform during this trek, which means there's a lot of talent to catch on the road. With all the hype and success behind Alfredo 2, hopefully this concert series reflects that level of craft and excitement.