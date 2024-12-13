Lil Woody Reveals Why He Thinks YFN Lucci’s Jail Stabbing Was “Lame”

According to Lil Woody, he's been attacked behind bars too.

In March of 2022, YFN Lucci was reportedly stabbed at Fulton County Jail by an alleged YSL member, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Footage from the stabbing was played during the YSL RICO trial, more specifically during the testimony of Fulton County Jail's former head of security, Aaron Wolford. Prosecutors used this footage to try to prove that YSL members allegedly carried out criminal acts on the collective's behalf, per legal reporter Meghann Cuniff.

During a recent interview with VladTV, Lil Woody shared his take on the debacle and reflected on his own experience getting attacked behind bars. "It was lame," he said of Lucci's stabbing. "People be putting themself in sh*t that don't have nothing to do with them ... I have got stabbed, in state prison." Woody continued, describing why he believes he was targeted by another inmate. "I got stabbed because n****s, they was used to seeing a quiet, humble side of me so they thought I was scared. You know, they tried to trick me, man. For real for real, that's what opened my eyes," he said.

Read More: Wack 100 Sends A Derogatory Message To YSL Woody

Lil Woody Compares His Own Prison Stabbing Experience To YFN Lucci's

He went on to detail the frightening ordeal, revealing that he was confronted by two inmates, one wielding a knife. Woody tried to defend himself, and ultimately, sustained one stab wound on his arm before fleeing. He then spent the rest of his sentence in solitary confinement. Woody's latest claims come just a few weeks after Young Thug was released from prison after over two years. Following the long-awaited release, Woody appeared on The Danza Project podcast to share how he was feeling.