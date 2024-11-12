Wack 100 Sends A Derogatory Message To YSL Woody

Both gentlemen have been trading shots online for a bit now and Wack is taking it there with his latest comments.

Wack 100 has some scathing words for YSL Woody, and they are pretty derogatory. A clip from No Jumper is starting to gain some traction on X (Twitter) of the talent manager alleging that the controversial Young Thug affiliate is gay. The reason for this bold claim is that these two have been going back and forth online. They have been trading shots, with Wack mostly doing most of the talking. He's been labeling him a rat and a snitch and being extremely critical of his behavior during the trial. There isn't a whole lot online about their beef from publications, but things definitely appear to be really testy.

This snippet from Wack and Adam22's sit-down is proof, and as we said, the former is not holding back. "We have a gentleman right here with no mustache and no hair on his face," he begins. "He has bare lips, okay. So, the people I know in the gay community, right, they're very fond of bare lips and bare face. This is just what they say."

Wack 100 On YSL Woody

Wack keeps piling on, adding, "Then, I'm listening to like the dialect. It's like kinda 'I'm gonna talk black right now.'" He then proceeds to do an impression of how Woody talks and it's clearly in a demeaning tone. After that, 100 says that he just doesn't come across as a "manly brother", he's "feminine," and also "precious." At the time of writing, not much is known about what led to Blueface's rep to speak out in such bad taste.

Overall, the internet was taking YSL Woody's side in this beef. "Time for him to grow up bro," one X user writes with a screenshot of Wack's age. "This n**** always claiming somebody gay, then claiming he's got the tape..." another adds. "The projection is strong with this one," someone else replies. It will surely be interesting to see what this all leads to, especially given how much crap Woody has taken over the last several months. If you want to see some videos documenting Woody and Wack's hatred for one another, check the videos below.