direct messages

- MusicWack 100 Sends A Derogatory Message To YSL WoodyBoth gentlemen have been trading shots online for a bit now and Wack is taking it there with his latest comments. ByZachary Horvath4.9K Views
- AnticsCardi B Threatens To Beat Up Blogger For Posting A Bad PhotoCardi B goes off on a blogger for posting a picture of her without make-up, threatening to beat her up.ByAlex Zidel44.5K Views
- BoxingDrake Responds To YK Osiris' Request For A Boxing MatchYK Osiris asked Drake to pull up for a boxing match before stepping back and rescinding the offer out of fear.ByAlex Zidel53.7K Views
- GossipTank Exposed By Celina Powell As A CheaterTank was put on blast by self-proclaimed thot Celina Powell, who leaked her alleged text messages with the singer. ByAlex Zidel7.7K Views
- RelationshipsSummer Walker Shares London On Da Track DMs From Before They DatedSummer Walker was always antisocial and London On Da Track was always persistent.ByAlex Zidel5.8K Views
- AnticsAdrien Broner Explains Bhad Bhabie Thirst: "I Thought She Was Grown"The biggest facepalm moment ever?ByAlex Zidel84.1K Views
- GramBhad Bhabie Exposes Adrien Broner's DMs, Might Be Trying To Get Him "Locked Up"Bhad Bhabie puts Adrien Broner on blast.ByAlex Zidel117.4K Views
- HNHH TVRubi Rose Has Some Weirdos In Her DMs: "N***as Wanna Drink My Bath Water"Rubi Rose opts for Drake over Lil Wayne on the new episode of "This Or That."ByAlex Zidel7.3K Views
- BeefTekashi 6ix9ine's Girlfriend Calls Out Offset: "The Hack Started After You Got Exposed"Jade thinks the timing is a little convenient.ByAlex Zidel15.1K Views
- Relationships6ix9ine's Girlfriend Jade Exposes Offset's Thirst In Her DMsThis tea is SCORCHING HOT.ByAlex Zidel227.0K Views
- BeefNLE Choppa & Jackboy Beef Over Kodak Black "Clone" CommentsNLE Choppa previously said he thought Kodak Black was a clone.ByAlex Zidel14.6K Views
- MusicSummer Walker Shares Drake's DMs & Reveals His Favorite Song On Her AlbumDrake was so inspired that he wrote two songs right upon waking up.ByAlex Zidel10.2K Views
- GramDrake Exposes Instagram Wedding Page As A FraudDrake shared his direct messages with the teenager to tell the world he's not legit.ByAlex Zidel25.9K Views
- Pop CultureMichael Blackson Shares Hilarious DM From Kim Kardashian About Kanye WestThere is a very high chance that these messages aren't real.ByAlex Zidel12.2K Views
- MusicXXXTentacion's Old Direct Messages Shared By Lil XanLil Xan often sought advice from XXXTentacion.ByAlex Zidel35.4K Views
- MusicJoyner Lucas Exposes Tomi Lahren's DMs After "Devil's Work" ResponseTomi Lahren wants to have a conversation with Joyner Lucas to sort things out.ByAlex Zidel67.3K Views
- MusicJoyner Lucas Exposes Nipsey Hussle's Suspected Killer In His DMsJoyner Lucas has since deleted the alleged post.ByAlex Zidel333.2K Views
- MusicTravis Scott Deleted Instagram After Kylie Jenner Found "Suspect" Messages: ReportTravis Scott reportedly deactivated his account to prove his loyalty.ByAlex Zidel13.5K Views
- MusicBlueface Refers To Transgender Fan As "It" & Exposes Their DMsBlueface will probably want to be more sensitive toward the LGBT community.ByAlex Zidel54.0K Views
- MusicSoulja Boy & Blac Chyna Make It "DM Official" After Cuddling Up In The ClubSoulja Boy and Blac Chyna cancel all their side action.ByDevin Ch6.1K Views
- MusicCam'ron Responds After Being Called "Most Racist Person"Cam'ron asked the hater to write an essay on slavery and check back in with him.ByAlex Zidel3.9K Views
- MusicDrake Allegedly Disses Toronto Rapper KG: "You F*cking Goof"Toronto rapper KG posted a screenshot of an alleged message Drake sent him.ByAlex Zidel22.9K Views