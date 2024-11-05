YSL Woody Says He Has "No Fear" Now That Young Thug Is Free

Could we get a Woody and Thug reunion?

It's probably safe to assume that YSL Woody and Young Thug are not on the best of terms. Sure, the latter is officially free as of Halloween, but you could argue that the former's actions were not as helpful as they could have been. Nonetheless, Thugger is back and his fans, loved ones, and contemporaries alike are extremely happy about it. But it will be interesting to monitor how these two especially decide to go about their relationship. Woody has been constantly in the headlines (almost as much as the rapper) for his court appearances and interviews.

While many were just wanting him to keep his mouth shut, others were wildly entertained by his antics. So, it was no surprise that so many were eager to hear his thoughts on Thug's freedom. But Woody didn't say anything flashy. He's simply thankful that the trial is over. Given his prior willingness to speak constantly about the subject, though, he was recently on The Danza Project to discuss his thoughts further. Woody was asked if he was genuinely thrilled for Thug to be out, and he responded very similarly.

YSL Woody Wants To See Young Thug Thrive

However, what he says after that may raise some eyebrows. "I don't have no fear. They not a threat to me, and I'm not a threat to them." That could be him alluding to how sorry he is for his actions and that him and Thug may have made peace behind closed doors. Nonetheless, Woody continues, " I don't wanna see nobody in jail. Like I said... I went through a dark phase in my life where I let the demons get the best of me. People say 'oh he a killer.' Now, when them demons get to you they can say whatever they want. I know y'all ain't been in my position. I ain't got no point to prove to y'all." Here, he could be referring to all of the hate and the accusations that were thrown his way during the debacle.