Lil Wayne Savagely Responds To Kendrick Perkins Hating On Nicki Minaj

lil-wayne-rapper-roots-picnic-2024-1
PHILADELPHIA, PA - JUNE 2: Rapper, Lil Wayne, performs during Day 2 of the Roots Picnic festival 2024, in Fairmount Park in Philadelphia, PA.
Young Money stands tall above the hate.

Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj have one of the strongest bonds in the hip-hop world, and the former just proved that they will still go to bat for one another. When Kendrick Perkins dissed the Trinidadian femcee while making an analogy for the Golden State Warriors trading for Jimmy Butler, he did not expect that the Barbz would rain fire upon him as a result. While the NBA commentator and former player apologized for his remarks, he won't get an easy break from Weezy. "The Warriors thought they was getting a Taylor Swift or a Beyoncé and ended up getting a #kendrickperkins Stop playin bish," he tweeted on Friday night (February 7).

However, there have been previous instances in which fans wanted Lil Wayne to stick up for Nicki Minaj, such as her Grammys snubs last year. Sadly, this wasn't the hot topic of conversation, debate, and indignation that many Barbz hoped for, especially from the rapper that ushered her into the game. At least this Kendrick Perkins interaction shows that this defense is possible, even if it might not happen at the frequency that some die-hards would appreciate.

When Will Lil Wayne Release Tha Carter VI?

After all, Nicki Minaj defends Lil Wayne to a much stronger degree. "This too, shall pass," she reacted to his response to not performing at the Super Bowl halftime show this year. "But what you have done for the hip-hop culture will remain. It will stand the TEST of time. Many times our greatest & most dehumanizing test is just a way for God to get the glory. You were simply used in a war of egos. To ppl who are empty inside, all they have is their temporary power."

Beyond this Kendrick Perkins and Nicki Minaj flare-up, though, Lil Wayne has a lot to look forward to in 2025. He recently announced that his long-awaited new album, Tha Carter VI, will come out on June 6 of this year, which sent many listeners into a frenzy. Hopefully the project shapes up as a killer effort, and he can repay Nicki and defend her against more examples of disrespect and dismissal if they pop up in the future.

