Lil Wayne Unveils “Tha Fix Before Tha VI” Tracklist

At the end of this week, Lil Wayne is scheduled to drop his new album Tha Fix Before Tha VI. The offering comes just ahead of the release of Tha Carter VI, on September 29. He teased the project earlier this month, providing fans with the project's cover art. The performer took to social media today to unveil its tracklist, and to share the news of its release date.

According to his post, the album features Jon Batiste, Euro, and Fousheé. The 10-track album is sure to hold fans over while they await the sixth installment of Lil Wayne's Tha Carter series. News of Tha Fix Before Tha VI certainly came as a welcome surprise to listeners, who have been waiting on Tha Carter VI for some time now. The LP is also Lil Wayne's first solo effort since his 2020 mixtape, No Ceilings.

Tha Fix Before Tha VI Arrives September 29

According to reports, Tha Carter VI and Tha Fix Before Tha VI aren't the only projects that Lil Wayne plans to drop this year. During a recent interview with BET, 2 Chainz also revealed that he has a collaborative album with Lil Wayne on the way, COLLEGROVE 2. "I consider Wayne my brother and love working with him," the artist explained. "The album is expected to drop before the year ends, and Amazon Music will support the project."

Are you looking forward to Lil Wayne's album Tha Fix Before Tha VI dropping later this week? What do you think of the tracklist? Share your thoughts in the comments section, and be sure to keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Lil Wayne. Check out the tracklist down below.

Tha Fix Before Tha VI Tracklist:

1. Act Up feat. Jon Batiste

2. Birds

3. Slip

4. Kat Food

5. Tuxedo feat. Euro

6. To The Bank

7. Chanel No. 5 feat. Fousheé

8. No New B*tches

9. Tity Boi

10. Good Morning

