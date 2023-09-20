Lil Wayne Announces New Project Dropping Before “Tha Carter VI”

Lil Wayne has a new project arriving ahead of the release of Tha Carter VI that is aptly titled, Tha Fix Before Tha VI. Wayne shared a pre-save link to the project in both his Twitter and Instagram bios on Wednesday. Cover art for the effort resembles that of 2011’s Sorry 4 The Wait mixtape, with a red hue engulfing the image.

While he's added the pre-save link to his bios and even updated his cover photo on Twitter to feature the artwork, Wayne has yet to comment officially on the release. It's unclear exactly when he plans to drop the effort. On the pre-save website, he simply notes that the project is "coming soon."

Lil Wayne At The VMAs

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Lil Wayne poses in the press room at the 2023 M.T.V. Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023, in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Tha Fix Before Tha VI will be Wayne's first solo project since his 2020 mixtape No Ceilings 3. He dropped the last installment in Tha Carter series back in 2018. He first teased the start of work on the upcoming album during a Young Money reunion at Drake’s October World Weekend festival in Toronto in August 2022.

In addition to both Tha Carter VI and Tha Fix Before Tha VI, Wayne reportedly has another album on the way by the end of 2023. During a recent interview with BET, 2 Chainz confirmed that he and Wayne are finishing up a collaborative project. "I’m about to drop a project with Lil Wayne and have tryouts for my G League team, another anniversary for a restaurant I’ve been owning for eight years, so I’m not surprised," 2 Chainz said of his upcoming plans. Of the collaboration, he added: "I consider Wayne my brother and love working with him. The album is expected to drop before the year ends, and Amazon Music will support the project." Pre-save Lil Wayne's upcoming Tha Fix Before Tha VI here.

