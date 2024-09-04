Lil Wayne Jokes About The Wait For “Tha Carter VI” In Uplifting Midweek Message

Lil Wayne is always in the studio.

Lil Wayne fans have been hoping for Tha Carter VI for several years now, something the rapper is well aware of. Recently, for example, he took to Instagram to joke about the long-awaited album with a playful clip. In it, he nods to the notion that he's constantly in the studio but has still yet to deliver his most anticipated project.

"I’m in the studio as usual,” he began. “Just finished working on a couple features. I would tell y’all who it is, but you know I wouldn’t do that. It’d f*ck it up. So shoutout to those artists." Weezy continued, joking that he's gotten through quite a bit of material. “I’m working on [Tha] Carter VI, I just want you to know that,” he said. “I just haven’t finished... I’m lying — I’m working on Carter 26. I think you already know that."

Lil Wayne Delivers Inspirational Message

Tha Carter VI doesn't have an official release date yet, despite Tha Carter V being released in 2018. Last year, Lil Wayne gave listeners something to hold them over, Tha Fix Before Tha VI. While that was a solid prelude, supporters continue to demand the next installment in his Tha Carter series. It's not the only thing they have to look forward to these days, however.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Lil Wayne is hosting Lil' Weezyana Fest at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on November 2. Reportedly, he'll reunite with fellow Hot Boyz Turk and B.G. at the event, which will also feature sets by Mannie Fresh, Rob49, and more. What do you think of Lil Wayne taking to Instagram to joke about this long-awaited project, Tha Carter VI? Are you looking forward to finally hearing it whenever it comes out? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

