Lil Wayne’s “Tha Fix Before Tha VI” First Week Sales Revealed

Last week, Lil Wayne dropped off his new album, Tha Fix Before Tha VI. The project includes features from Fousheé, Euro, and Jon Batiste. The 10-track effort was intended as something to hold fans over ahead of the eagerly-anticipated release of Tha Carter VI.

Tha Fix Before Tha VI is also his first solo project since his 2020 mixtape, No Ceilings. Fans were looking forward to hearing the project, which features his September release, "Kat Food." Now, the album's first week sales number are in. It's been revealed that Tha Fix Before Tha VI sold 19K album-equivalent units.

Read More: Lil Wayne Completely Oblivious Of Fan Rushing Stage At Recent Concert

Lil Wayne's Tha Fix Before Tha VI Sells 19K First Week

The number has come as somewhat of a shock to some fans, who would have expected the icon to sell far more. With that being said, plenty of others note that he didn't do much in terms of promotion for the project. Instead, many think he's been focusing his attention on hype surrounding Tha Carter VI. Despite countless fans coming to Wayne's defense, the project has managed to spark some concern surrounding what's to come on the next installment of Tha Carter series.

One person who seems to be into the Louisiana-born performer's new releases is Eminem. The hitmaker took to social media to compliment a few of Lil Wayne's lyrics from his verse on YG and Tyga's track "Brand New" from Hit Me When U Leave The Klub: The Playlist. "'Got a bunch of zeros like a bag of new funyuns!!' F*CK why didn’t I think of that????" Eminem Tweeted last week. As expected, this prompted countless responses from fans, dropping their own favorite Lil Wayne lyrics in his replies. What do you think Lil Wayne's new album? Are you surprised by its first week sales? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Lil Wayne.

Read More: Lil Wayne Offers Dramatic Build-Up On “Act Up” With Jon Batiste

[Via]