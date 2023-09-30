Lil Wayne Offers Dramatic Build-Up On “Act Up” With Jon Batiste

Lil Wayne is a legend of hip-hop. Having started his career as a teenager in the 90s, it is clear Wayne has been around for a while. He has seen pretty much all the music industry has to offer. It is hard to believe he is only 41 years old. However, those would be the facts. Overall, he still has a lot to give, and fans have been excited for him to drop Tha Carter VI. Instead, he dropped off a different project on Friday, although it serves as a teaser for what's to come.

This project is simply called Tha Fix Before Tha VI. It is an appropriate name given that it is looking to be a prologue to what is coming soon. Of course, any time a legend like Wayne drops a new album, it is going to be a massive deal. This new mixtape only contains 10 songs, including the previously released "Kat Food." Here, we are highlighting the tape's opening effort, "Act Up," which features some help from critically acclaimed Grammy winner, Jon Batiste.

Lil Wayne Goes Off

When this song begins, you get an idea of exactly what Wayne was going for here. From the crescendos to the drawn-out build-up, it is obvious from the start that this is an intro song. However, once Wayne comes into the mix, you are met with some amazing bars that showcase just how good of an artist Wayne is, and has been for decades. We just hope we get Tha Carter VI sooner rather than later.

Be sure to give us your thoughts on this new Lil Wayne song, as well as his new project, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to bring you the biggest new releases from the biggest artists in the world. There are still some great projects to come throughout the rest of the year.

Quotable Lyrics:

Uh, I put bitches on and they turned on me

They throw that pussy at me then throw dirt on me

But, I know bitches change, so, I'm used to it

And, I'm stuck up in my ways, so, I get like this

