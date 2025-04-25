Young Thug & Future Show Love To "Otis" Music Video With Their "Money On Money" Visual

BY Zachary Horvath 248 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
young thug
Image via Young Thug & Pitchfork
Young Thug is kicking off the rollout for "UY Scuti" with a bang as he and Future share a bold video for their collab, "Money On Money."

Young Thug and Future are reunited, and it feels oh so good. Yes, they did link up with Lil Baby on "Dum, Dumb, and Dumber." However, this is the first time we have a track with just the two of them since 2023's "Cars Bring Me Out." That track landed on Thugger's last solo project, BUSINESS IS BUSINESS.

But now that the Atlanta visionary is back after a grueling multi-year trial, he's ready for a comeback. It's currently happening right now with him and Pluto's new single, "Money On Money." It's the lead track for UY Scuti, which is projected to release sometime next month.

The 33-year-old rapper officially started the rollout last week though, confirming the title and dropping merch. Vinyl, CDs, clothing, and bundles were all a part of the collection. "It’s time. Red Planet," he captioned the post on his X.

But as for this "Money On Money" track, it's a pure banger. It showcases why Future and Young Thug work so well together and have for years. They have some sort of unspoken connection with one another, and they almost always seem to know how to balance each other out.

Read More: Top 10 Best Athletes Of 2024

Young Thug & Future "Money On Money" Music Video

It's maybe why they are comparing themselves (in a way) to the former duo of Kanye West and Jay-Z in their video for their collab. If you watch this visual back-to-back with Ye and Hov's for "Otis," you'll spot them immediately.

From the heavily altered luxury vehicles that look like they would fit into the Mad Max films to the surrounding cargo shipping containers, there are a lot of visual homages. The video also just matches up with the vibes of "Money On Money" too.

The all gas no brakes attitude and braggadocious energy of it are conveyed with the joyride they take with video vixens in the backseat. Also, maybe, just maybe, this could be a sign that we could get that coveted sequel to SUPER SLIMEY later this year. Check out the video for "Money On Money" in the meantime, though.

Read More: How Hip-Hop Culture "Revived" Itself & Declared War On Its Leaders In 2024

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 53.4K
VIA HNHH Crime Lil Woody Goes Viral For Asking Judge If He Can Show Up Late To Court 7.5K
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Music Teyana Taylor Reveals New Album Release Date 3.4K
Robin Marchant/Getty Images Music Master P Delivers A Masterclass In Hustle On "The Breakfast Club" 4.5K