Young Thug & Future Show Love To "Otis" Music Video With Their "Money On Money" Visual

Young Thug and Future are reunited, and it feels oh so good. Yes, they did link up with Lil Baby on "Dum, Dumb, and Dumber." However, this is the first time we have a track with just the two of them since 2023's "Cars Bring Me Out." That track landed on Thugger's last solo project, BUSINESS IS BUSINESS.

But now that the Atlanta visionary is back after a grueling multi-year trial, he's ready for a comeback. It's currently happening right now with him and Pluto's new single, "Money On Money." It's the lead track for UY Scuti, which is projected to release sometime next month.

The 33-year-old rapper officially started the rollout last week though, confirming the title and dropping merch. Vinyl, CDs, clothing, and bundles were all a part of the collection. "It’s time. Red Planet," he captioned the post on his X.

But as for this "Money On Money" track, it's a pure banger. It showcases why Future and Young Thug work so well together and have for years. They have some sort of unspoken connection with one another, and they almost always seem to know how to balance each other out.

Young Thug & Future "Money On Money" Music Video

It's maybe why they are comparing themselves (in a way) to the former duo of Kanye West and Jay-Z in their video for their collab. If you watch this visual back-to-back with Ye and Hov's for "Otis," you'll spot them immediately.

From the heavily altered luxury vehicles that look like they would fit into the Mad Max films to the surrounding cargo shipping containers, there are a lot of visual homages. The video also just matches up with the vibes of "Money On Money" too.