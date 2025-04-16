Young Thug Officially Announces "UY SCUTI" Album With New Merch Drop

Young Thug is officially making his musical return. UY SCUTI, a phrase he's been teasing since last month with basketball jerseys, billboards, and social media posts, is now the actual title of his next album. Just moments ago, he dropped the link to the project's website, which is called "iamuyscuti.com," on his X. "It’s time. Red Planet," he captioned the post. After clicking on it, a bevy of bundles, box sets, and physical and digital copies appear. There are CDs and vinyl with two different covers, t-shirts, and hoodies. Fans are absolutely elated in the Thugger's comment section, with some sharing screenshots of their pre-orders.

Others are already predicting it's going to be a great project with one user posting a picture of the GRAMMY trophy with the caption, "I've seen enough just take it." Unfortunately, there isn't much else to report at press time. Young Thug has yet to share any details about the tracklist, features and producers, or more importantly, the release date. When you click on any of the products listed on his site, the description reads, "[insert item name here] is a pre-order and will begin shipping upon album release." There's not even a timeline either, so hopefully we get that critical piece of information sooner than later.

Young Thug New Album

Although, there is some speculation that Young Thug will drop UY SCUTI sometime in May. That was hinted at when the reports of said billboards were spotted. Speaking of which, those read, "UNIVERSE HAS BEEN TOO QUIET. UNTIL NOW. UY SCUTI." Of course, the other intriguing aspect of this album will be what it's going to sound like.