Young Thug & Future Kick Off UY SCUTI Rollout With The Anticipated "Money On Money"

Young Thug and Future pick up where they left off with Lil Baby to ready UY SCUTI with the fierce collaboraiton, “Money on Money.”

Young Thug’s first major release since leaving jail in late 2024. The single answers the question if incareration affected his creativity. It sets the stage for his upcoming album UY SCUTI, named after one of the largest known stars—a cosmic metaphor for his ambition and scope.

Produced by Wheezy and Lil 88, the track pulses with menace and luxury. The beat is slick yet aggressive, perfect for clubs or closed-door deals. Thugger and Pluto exchange verses rich in bravado and scarred by betrayal.

Their deliveries—gritty and unflinching—treat money as more than status. It’s survival, power, and protection. The track's visual amplifies the excitement. A burning Young Stoner Life rug signals reinvention.

The duo speeds through a shipping yard in a blood-red car, leaving behind more than smoke. Their ride feels like an escape, a ritual, a warpath. “Money on Money” is no victory lap. It’s a warning shot.

Thug and Future sound like survivors who’ve turned pain into performance. Their chemistry is raw, their message clear: survival is art, and art is war.

This track announces a new era. Thug isn’t restoring his image—he’s redefining it. Future, as always, plays prophet to the storm.

Together, they craft a ruthless anthem that doesn’t just flash wealth—it weighs it. This isn’t just a single. It’s a mission statement.

“Money on Money” - Young Thug

Quotable Lyrics