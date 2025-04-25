Young Thug & Future Kick Off UY SCUTI Rollout With The Anticipated "Money On Money"

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 917 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
e503bceb41f69c6a8b6bce3735d7c2de.1000x1000x1e503bceb41f69c6a8b6bce3735d7c2de.1000x1000x1
Young Thug and Future previously collaborated on the Lil Baby Wham track "Dum, Dumb, & Dumber." It was the first track after Thug's release.

Young Thug and Future pick up where they left off with Lil Baby to ready UY SCUTI with the fierce collaboraiton, “Money on Money.”

Young Thug’s first major release since leaving jail in late 2024. The single answers the question if incareration affected his creativity. It sets the stage for his upcoming album UY SCUTI, named after one of the largest known stars—a cosmic metaphor for his ambition and scope.

Produced by Wheezy and Lil 88, the track pulses with menace and luxury. The beat is slick yet aggressive, perfect for clubs or closed-door deals. Thugger and Pluto exchange verses rich in bravado and scarred by betrayal.

Their deliveries—gritty and unflinching—treat money as more than status. It’s survival, power, and protection. The track's visual amplifies the excitement. A burning Young Stoner Life rug signals reinvention.

The duo speeds through a shipping yard in a blood-red car, leaving behind more than smoke. Their ride feels like an escape, a ritual, a warpath. “Money on Money” is no victory lap. It’s a warning shot.

Thug and Future sound like survivors who’ve turned pain into performance. Their chemistry is raw, their message clear: survival is art, and art is war.

This track announces a new era. Thug isn’t restoring his image—he’s redefining it. Future, as always, plays prophet to the storm.

Together, they craft a ruthless anthem that doesn’t just flash wealth—it weighs it. This isn’t just a single. It’s a mission statement.

More: DJ Akademiks Alleges Young Thug Is Trying To Remove Gunna From YSL

“Money on Money” - Young Thug

Quotable Lyrics

Mama, you a thot (Uh)
I don't want shots (Uh)
Brother, you a rat (My brother)
Twin, you a pack (Twin)
Runnin' through Saks
Louis V slacks (Louis)

More: Young Thug Compliments Unbeknownst Kid Wearing His Sp5der Brand

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 2.4K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 1.6K
Baltimore Ravens v Cincinnati Bengals Sports Damar Hamlin Cleared To Play Football Again 592
Samsung Galaxy + Billboard - 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals Music Young Thug Keeps Fans On The Edge Of Their Seats With Another "UY SCUTI" Snippet 3.8K