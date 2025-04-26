Young Thug Sees Solid Streaming Debut For Future-Assisted "Money On Money"

The rollout for Young Thug is looking promising early on thanks to "Money On Money" with Future. The Atlanta contemporaries dropped their track this Friday, April 25, and are seeing nice returns already. Per Kurrco, the lead single to UY Scuti raked in around 1.7 million streams on Spotify.

But the numbers were great elsewhere as well. At the time of writing, the accompanying music video/"Otis" visual tribute sits at 2.2 million views. That translates to the number one spot on trending for music. Some fans feel these statistics are disappointing, but we feel the real reward comes from Thugger being back.

Folks had been passionately campaigning for his release after being on trial for two years. Once he did get out on Halloween, people were eager to see him back in the studio and for him to kick off his redemption tour. So, seeing some fans complaining or not being impressed with the hard numbers doesn't make a whole lot of sense.

Hopefully, we get more great material on the album like "Money On Money." If that won't quiet the haters, then they can have their thoughts. At the end of the day, hip-hop fans should just be happy that Young Thug is able to be doing what he loves.

Young Thug UY Scuti

Speaking of UY Scuti, though, we are roughly just a month (or maybe less) away from it. Thugger confirmed that a May release date would be when we get it, but a set day is not known. We have to imagine that one more single will get dropped which means a late May celebration is highly likely.

Elsewhere, the YSL Records founder sat down with GQ to discuss the project, but also his relationship with Gunna, the fallout between him and the late Rich Homie Quan, prison, and more. The latter was a heavy topic of discussion for obvious reasons and talked about how God challenged him.