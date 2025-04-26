Young Thug Sees Solid Streaming Debut For Future-Assisted "Money On Money"

BY Zachary Horvath 394 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
LIV on Sunday
MIAMI BEACH, FL - MAY 13: (L-R) Young Thug, Osirus and Future parties at LIV nightclub at Fontainebleau Miami on May 13, 2018 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/WireImage)
Seeing Young Thug back in musical action with his lead single for "UY Scuti" was a feel-good moment and it looks like fans are hyped too.

The rollout for Young Thug is looking promising early on thanks to "Money On Money" with Future. The Atlanta contemporaries dropped their track this Friday, April 25, and are seeing nice returns already. Per Kurrco, the lead single to UY Scuti raked in around 1.7 million streams on Spotify.

But the numbers were great elsewhere as well. At the time of writing, the accompanying music video/"Otis" visual tribute sits at 2.2 million views. That translates to the number one spot on trending for music. Some fans feel these statistics are disappointing, but we feel the real reward comes from Thugger being back.

Folks had been passionately campaigning for his release after being on trial for two years. Once he did get out on Halloween, people were eager to see him back in the studio and for him to kick off his redemption tour. So, seeing some fans complaining or not being impressed with the hard numbers doesn't make a whole lot of sense.

Hopefully, we get more great material on the album like "Money On Money." If that won't quiet the haters, then they can have their thoughts. At the end of the day, hip-hop fans should just be happy that Young Thug is able to be doing what he loves.

Read More: Hottest Hip-Hop Albums & Songs Of October 2024

Young Thug UY Scuti

Speaking of UY Scuti, though, we are roughly just a month (or maybe less) away from it. Thugger confirmed that a May release date would be when we get it, but a set day is not known. We have to imagine that one more single will get dropped which means a late May celebration is highly likely.

Elsewhere, the YSL Records founder sat down with GQ to discuss the project, but also his relationship with Gunna, the fallout between him and the late Rich Homie Quan, prison, and more. The latter was a heavy topic of discussion for obvious reasons and talked about how God challenged him.

"God could put the biggest person in there I feel like I’m taller than the jail, but somehow he could just like squish me in there," he said at one point. "I think it was like God, a God thing, just showing me like, you know, situations, real friends and who you with, who with you and how to move and how to be."

Read More: Diddy Sued For Raping & Drugging Minors: A Breakdown

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Young Thug Reflects Prison Hip Hop News Music Young Thug Gets Vulnerable As He Reflects On Two-Year Prison Stay 393
Ken Carson Young Thug Collab UY SCUTI Hip Hop News Music Ken Carson Seems To Confirm A Young Thug Collab Amid "UY SCUTI" Hype 919
young thug Music Videos Young Thug & Future Show Love To "Otis" Music Video With Their "Money On Money" Visual 717
VIA HNHH Crime Lil Woody Goes Viral For Asking Judge If He Can Show Up Late To Court 7.5K