Young Thug Has Never-Before-Seen Promo Tactic For "UY SCUTI"

AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 17: Young Thug performs onstage at 'Samsung Galaxy + Billboard' during the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Waterloo Park on March 17, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Amy E. Price/Getty Images for SXSW)
Young Thug has decided to use one of his nicknames as a way to try out something no rapper has most likely ever done for an album rollout.

With Young Thug's comeback album being a big deal in hip-hop, he wants to make sure it's a memorable moment. However, we don't think you are going to expect what we are about to tell you. To help rollout UY SCUTI, the Atlanta rapper has begun sending live tarantulas to a select few people.

Yes, you read that right, massive and very real spiders are arriving at folks' doorsteps. In post from Kurrco caught by HipHopDX, one person shows themselves unboxing their new creepy crawly friend. It comes in a really nice big black box with the UY SCUTI text and album cover art.

When the fan takes the lid off, it reveals a mini octagonal sphere that houses the tarantula. It's got its own little home with leaves and branches and special instructions are engraved into the base of the box. "Take care of me until we reach UY SCUTI" it reads.

It also displays actual feeding instructions for the arachnid. These new pet owners must feed it a cricket every two weeks, keep a small cap of fresh water handy at all times. Moreover, it explains that when the tarantula molts (sheds), it won't eat.

UY SCUTI Young Thug

While it is definitely an unorthodox way of promoting an album, it's also kind of cool. However, PlaqueBoyMax doesn't think so as he had a hilarious reaction to receiving Young Thug's gift.

For those who are wondering why the spider has anything to do with this, it's because of the rapper's nickname, King Spider. Him and Metro Boomin ran with it for their song "Metro Spider" off of HEROES & VILLAINS.

But despite this flashy promo tactic, we still don't know when we are getting UY SCUTI exactly. The current belief is that it will arrive sometime this month. So far, a handful of snippets and one single have surfaced ahead of its release. The latter would be "Money On Money" which featured Future.

There was some hope that it would drop last month thanks to Thugger and Mariah the Scientist both hinting at that possibility on social media. So, hopefully, June is actually the month that delivers the goods.

