Young Thug Jokes About Retiring From Rap To Become A Streamer

During a recent Kick stream with Adin Ross, Young Thug joked that he might be due for a career pivot after hearing how much the internet personality earns.

“I’ma stop doing music and start streaming. I think I’m gonna stop. I’m telling ya, I’m done rapping and gonna start streaming," he told Ross, as captured by Kurrco. “Y’all live a cool life. Y’all go everywhere everyday. Y’all got cats wondering around this bitch. Y’all got all types of crazy stuff.”

Ross encouraged Young Thug to stick to rapping out of fear that he would take the blame if he retired. He even tried to get him to reveal the release date of his upcoming album, UY SCUTI. Sadly, he was unsuccessful. This doesn't necessarily come as a surprise, as he's been pretty secretive about the release date so far.

During a GQ couple's interview with Mariah the Scientist earlier this month, for example, she asked when fans can expect to hear the project. "June 37th," he responded. "June 37th, be ready."

Young Thug UY SCUTI

Of course, this led to a great deal of speculation about when the album will actually drop. While some fans assume his comment means it'll be released sometime this month, others suspect they won't hear it until July. Either way, excitement for the project only continues to grow, especially after Young Thug recently took an unconventional approach to promoting it.

A few weeks back, videos of fans opening mysterious black boxes they received began to pop up online. In the boxes were small glass containers containing live tarantulas. "Take care of me until we reach UY SCUTI," a message on the base of the containers read.

While details of UY SCUTI remain murky, supporters did recently get a taste of what's to come with a new song snippet featuring Future. In May, a snippet featuring Playboi Carti and Lil Baby also surfaced online amid anticipation for all three artists' upcoming projects.