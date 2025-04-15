Ken Carson Is Trying To Put You In A Trance With His Music Video For "Lord Of Chaos"

Ken Carson just dropped his new album "More Chaos" and the song "Lord of Chaos" now has a chaotic music video.

Ken Carson is one of the more intriguing young artists out right now. Overall, the young rager is signed to Playboi Carti's Opium imprint, so you know what you're getting with his sound. Harsh beats, lots of energy, some sinister imagery make Carson a voice for the youth.

In 2023, he dropped an Album of the Year contender with A Great Chaos and since that time, fans have been hoping for the sequel. On Friday, he delivered with his new album More Chaos, which hasn't received the same critical reception thus far.

That is not to say there aren't bangers on this project. Ken Carson can always put some slaps together and that is definitely true on this album. One of those slaps just so happens to be the intro track, "Lord of Chaos.

Given this song's placement on the album, it was only a matter of time before we got a music video. On Monday, that is exactly what Carson gave us, although if you are epileptic, you may want to stay away from this one.

Ken Carson - Lord Of Chaos Music Video

The video takes place in the back of what appears to be a cargo truck. There are flashing lights and the camera stays on Carson the whole time. Overall, this is a striking visual that is meant to match the song's chaotic nature.

One has to wonder if there will be other music videos as the rollout for this album takes shape. The album was dropped on a one week's notice, so it is safe to assume that we are going to be hearing more over the coming weeks.

Ken Carson is an artist who is also known for giving his fans a deluxe record. Those Opium fans will definitely be happy if this happens. Carson's cult fanbase is almost on the same level as Carti's at this point.

Only time will tell what is next for the artist as he enters this next phase of his young career. We cannot wait to hear the growth.

