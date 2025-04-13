Ken Carson Sounds Like The "Lord Of Chaos" On Evil-Sounding Opener Of New LP

The energy around More Chaos, the brand-new album from Opium signee Ken Carson, is a little all over the place. Some are calling it his best body of work and other are on the complete opposite end of the spectrum. The first-day streaming numbers from Spotify honestly reflect those opinions. A Great Chaos, the predecessor and what many would consider the Atlanta native's best LP had four million more streams in its debut. To be exact, the 2023 project did 14 million, whereas the sequel did 10.9.
Some have been calling out the lack of promotion and lead-up for More Chaos, effectively blaming Playboi Carti. He happens to appear on a Ken song for the first time here on the closer "Off The Meter," which was added last-minute. But while the gripes are valid, there are some quality tracks here. One we recommend is the evil opener, "Lord Of Chaos." Produced by Outtatown (Baby Keem, Trippie Redd, and more) and star boy (Lil Uzi Vert, DaBaby, and more), the beat is absolutely out of control in the best way. From the rush of retro video game synths, hi-hats, and distorted 808s to Carson's relentless flow, it sounds like he's ready to take over the underworld.
Ken Carson "Lord Of Chaos"
Quotable Lyrics:
Yeah, I made it out the hood then made out with these h*es (Outtatown)
I'm the lord of chaos, I got the moshpit in control (star boy, you're my hero)
When I signed to the label, ha, they struck gold
Fresh to death, yeah, I stick out like a mole
North, south, I don't go nowhere without the pole
Pentagram tatted, yeah, they thought I sold my soul