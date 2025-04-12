Ken Carson "Thx" All Of His Supporters On Heartfelt Cut Off Of "More Chaos"

Ken Carson is taking time on his new album to acknowledge all of the people that have put him in positions to succeed. The moment happens on the 18th track "Thx" on More Chaos, the follow-up and direct sequel to A Great Chaos. Over a more upbeat and slightly sunnier instrumental from F1LTHY, Lukrative, and Lucian, the Atlanta native shouts out his fans, friends, mom, dad, and even his drug dealer and the actual substances themselves.
However, Ken Carson also uses this track to give the listeners advice about relationships. "No matter how much she f*ck with you, don't ever post that b*tch (Yeah, yeah, yeah) / Don't ever post her unless you know her (Yeah) / Like the back of your hand, you gotta know her (You gotta know her)," he raps on the cut's lone verse. With such a dark world that he's created with these two projects, hearing the "ss" rapper let the sun's rays through the clouds so to speak is nice change. But if this isn't your style, there are plenty of other cuts that fit his traditional style. But check out "Thx" below, you may be surprised.
Ken Carson "Thx"
Quotable Lyrics:
Glock, SIG (Yeah), MAC, FN (Yeah)
I found a two-man, it's just me and my twin (My twin)
I can't tell you who they is, just know that shit gettin' bent
If you bet on me, I'd bet you win (You gon' win), 'cause my whole life rigged (Yeah)
X, weed (X), lean, yeah (Yeah)
I gotta thank my drugs 'cause if it wasn't for them, I wouldn't be here
I gotta thank my plug 'cause if it wasn't for him, I wouldn't be here