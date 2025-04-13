News
lord of chaos
Songs
Ken Carson Sounds Like The "Lord Of Chaos" On Evil-Sounding Opener Of New LP
When Ken Carson gets into his demonic bag, he's truly in his element and "Lord Of Chaos" is one of the best examples in his catalog.
By
Zachary Horvath
April 13, 2025
