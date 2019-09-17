Pierre Thomas
- MusicCoach K & P Tell Lil Yachty It Took "Years" For Quality Control To Become ProfitableIt took Coach K and P a long time to make Quality Control profitable.By Cole Blake
- MusicPierre "P" Thomas Responds To Snitching Allegations Following Paperwork LeakThe Quality Control CEO responded to 1090 Jake posting paperwork that allegedly details his cooperation with the Atlanta Police Department.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicOffset Seemingly Shades J. Prince & Quality Control CEO Pierre ThomasWack 100 also called out the Rap-A-Lot founder for clout-chasing after he posted a picture with P.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicYung Joc Blames Failed 2 Chainz Collab For Fallout With Pierre ThomasIt's all in the past, but Joc detailed how a label's failure to clear a verse resulted in tension with the Quality Control boss.By Erika Marie
- MusicQuality Control Acquired By Scooter Braun's Hybe In $300M+ DealHybe America acquires Quality Control in a massive $300M+ deal. By Aron A.
- MusicOffset Walks Out Of Grammys Backstage With Pierre "P" Thomas Amid QC LawsuitOffset and Pierre "P" Thomas were spotted together for the first time since the rapper filed a lawsuit against Quality Control. By Aron A.
- MusicJ. Prince Sat Down With QC's Pierre Thomas To Discuss TakeoffPrince and Pee had a conversation where they were able to see "eye-to-eye."By Erika Marie
- GossipDJ Akademiks Suggests Offset & QCM Controversy Stems From Tension With Lil BabyHe jumped online and revisited old rumors regarding Offset allegedly being confronted by 4PF.By Erika Marie
- MusicCardi B Defends Offset Amid Controversy With Quality Control MusicOffset is suing QCM and Pierre Thomas reacted on social media, but Cardi is saying "ENOUGH IS ENOUGH."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureQuality Control's Pee Thomas Calls Monkeypox "Scary," Doesn't Want Anyone Touching HimAs cities declare state of emergencies, the music mogul wants everyone to remain as healthy as possible.By Erika Marie
- MusicQuality Control's Pee Thomas Call Takeoff "Underrated" Following "Hotel Lobby" ReleaseThomas says Takeoff "would definitely be stepping on y'all n*ggas" but "he don't gaf."By Erika Marie
- Pop CulturePierre "Pee" Thomas Ripped By Carole Baskin Over White Tiger At Birthday PartyShe reportedly called partygoers "impotent, clueless, and cruel" for posing with the tiger.By Erika Marie
- MusicPee Thomas Hosts Star-Studded Birthday Bash: Diddy, Lil Durk, Lil Baby, City GirlsEveryone got themselves glammed up and put on their best iced-out jewelry for the flashy event.By Erika Marie
- MusicQC's P Disses GRAMMY Awards For Lil Baby's AOTY SnubLil Baby was snubbed in the Best Rap Album and Album Of The Year categories.By Alex Zidel
- AnticsLil Baby Clarifies Quality Control CommentsLil Baby was just joking when he demanded $5 million from his label Quality Control.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsJT Snaps At Fan Who Asked If She's Dating QC's Pierre ThomasCity Girls member JT clapped back at a fan for asking if she was dating her Quality Control Music boss, Pierre "Pee" Thomas.By Lynn S.
- TVQuavo To Judge "Making The Band" Atlanta AuditionsQuavo and 112 are joining Monica and Quality Control's Pee Thomas and Coach K as judges for the Atlanta auditions of Diddy's "Making The Band" reboot.By Lynn S.
- RelationshipsLira Galore Files Restraining Order Against QC's Pierre Thomas After Alleging AbuseLira claims Pee displayed "menacing behaviour" during their custody battle in court.By Lynn S.
- GramQuality Control's Pee Thomas Responds To Rapper Who Purchased BillboardThese billboards are working for folks.By Erika Marie
- MusicQuality Control's Coach K Reveals How Much It Costs For Artists To Get Radio PlayThat's quite a few stacks.By Erika Marie
- GossipQC’s Pierre "Pee" Thomas Spotted Holding Hands With New Columbian ModelPee already moving onto his next woman?By Kevin Goddard