Coach K & P Tell Lil Yachty It Took "Years" For Quality Control To Become Profitable

Pierre 'P' Thomas and Kevin 'Coach K' Lee say that it took years before their iconic music label, Quality Control, became profitable. They recalled the journey during a recent interview with Lil Yachty for his A Safe Place podcast.

They began by admitting it took over five years for them to get back in the green after starting the company. "When you in a place of independence, and you don't have budgets, or you don't have capital that you can use for these artists, it's like, you might go into the black," Coach K explained to Yachty. "I remember there was times me and P was like down almost to zero, but we had a record going. So you know, we had to promote. We had to double down. If we double down, that'd take us back to zero. It's ebbs and flows. It's peaks and valleys."

Read More: Offset Walks Out Of Grammys Backstage With Pierre "P" Thomas Amid QC Lawsuit

Coach K & P Attend Takeoff's Celebration Of Life

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 11: *EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE * Kevin "Coach K" Lee and Pierre “P” Thomas speak onstage during Takeoff's Celebration of Life at State Farm Arena on November 11, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TVG)

P added: "You might have one artist that's making money, that you making profit with, but you got nine other artists that's not making no money. But you dreaming big and you trying to expand and make everybody grow because you're thinking big." Check their full comments on the A Safe Place podcast below.

Coach K & P Speak With Lil Yachty

Coach K and P launched Quality Control back in March 2013. The label has been home to Migos, Lil Yachty, Lil Baby, and the City Girls, among many others, often based out of Atlanta. Earlier this year, Hybe Corporation reportedly acquired the imprint for $300 million, although Kevin Lee and Pierre Thomas maintained control. Be on the lookout for further updates on Coach K and P, as well as the rest of Quality Control, on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Scooter Braun: Sources Say Music Exec Is "Imploding," Unsavoury Revelations Expected To Come

[Via]