Lil Yachty Reveals Why He Started A Podcast

Lil Yachty recently started a new podcast, A Safe Place, alongside his friend MitchGoneMad. During a recent interview with Bobbi Althoff on The Very Good Podcast, the rapper shared the real reason why he did it. “I did it for my best friend,” he revealed, “I did it because I wanted to make him rich.” Lil Yachty added that the venture has “not yet” made Mitch rich, but they’re on their way. “I mean, sh*t,” he explained, “I don’t know. We got our first sponsor, we got a pretty good signing deal. So he’s not rich but he has more money than he started with.”

Bobbi Althoff’s own podcast has been blowing up as of late, following her hilarious and viral interview with Drake. Her latest conversation with Boat appears to be taking off as well, trending on YouTube in the past couple of days and getting endlessly clipped on social media.

Lil Yachty Wanted To Make His Co-Host Rich

Lil Yachty announced his new venture in the podcasting space last month, inviting fans to send him questions and topics to discuss. The duo has since talked dating, RICOs, beef, and more. Kai Cenat even joined them in an episode earlier this month. Shortly after the episode with Kai Cenat dropped, the streamer joined him onstage at Rolling Loud Miami.

In the first episode of A Safe Place, Lil Yachty also shared that he doesn’t “f*ck with” Jamaican rapper Sean Paul. He revealed that the artist previously dissed his during a radio appearance. “I want to make that very clear,” he told viewers, “I don’t f**k with Sean Paul. Sean Paul once dissed me in a radio interview.” During the interview in question, Paul said “If it was really about talent in the hip hop industry you wouldn’t have some of these younger cats talking that.” He went on to call out Lil Yachty, laughing and calling him “boat boy.”

