During the first episode of his new podcast, “A Safe Place,” Lil Yachty revealed the reason he isn’t a fan of Jamaican artist Sean Paul. He explained that the artist dissed him during a radio appearance, and ever since, he doesn’t “f**k with” him. Lil Yachty announced the new podcast earlier this month, urging fans to send him questions he can answer on the show.

In the episode, titled “The Art Of Hate,” Lil Yachty and his co-host MitchGoneMad discussed artists that fell off. When MitchGoneMad mentioned Sean Paul, Yachty explained that the artist never really “fell off,” but instead simply stopped putting out music. He then revealed that he doesn’t like the artist, saying “f**k Sean Paul.” A clip then plays of Paul dissing him. “If it was really about talent in the hip hop industry,” Paul says in the clip, “you wouldn’t have some of these younger cats talking that.” When someone is heard mentioning the rapper, Paul agrees that he falls into this category and calls him “boat boy.”

Read More: Lil Yachty Blows The Minds Of Sneaker Convention Workers: Watch

Sean Paul Dissed Lil Yachty

Sean Paul isn’t the only artist to throw shade at Lil Yachty recently. NBA YoungBoy also took shots at the rapper in his song “F**k The Industry Pt. 2” last month. “Play with me, Lil Yachty mad about JT, f*ggot / B*tch, play with me, half of y’all ain’t got more money than me,” he raps.

YB later explained the diss on Twitter, revealing that he had tried to “check” him for talking to City Girls’ JT. “Mama, that b*tch really check me ’bout that girl,” he explained, “That b*tch checked the gangsta man.” He continued, “If I ain’t mistaken, bro, you say you asked me about trying to talk to your b*tch. And I was confused ’cause you a hoe and you was coming at me, like, I ain’t really do that. B*tch, I got a mental problem over here and I got too much money.”

Read More: Drake Posts Up With Lil Yachty, Shares Studio Pics

[Via]