Lil Yachty is someone who has always been a huge sneakerhead. Overall, he has a ton of sneakers in his collection, and he has no issue flexing his best pieces. There have been numerous occasions where he has been able to do so. For instance, he did a show with Complex where he showcased just how rare some of his kicks are. Additionally, he made the revelation that back in the day, he used to be part of the Atlanta sneaker Facebook group. This subsequently allowed him to cop some heat prior to the fame.

These days, Lil Yachty continues to look for new shoes that can go into his collection. After all, when you are a sneakerhead, the grind never actually stops. That is the worst part about getting into the hobby. It eventually becomes an addiction that you cannot get out of. However, it is still extremely fun because shoes are cool and can have sentimental value for all kinds of reasons. In the video below, you can see Yachty’s quest for some new heat.

Lil Yachty Has Everything

Although, as it turns out, the “Poland” artist already has everything he could ever want. While perusing one of the kiosks, Yachty was asked about some of the shoes that were for sale. It is here that he reveals he has pretty well all of them. Furthermore, someone asks him about the OG Virgil Alboh Air Jordan 1 “Chicago” model. Lil Yachty blows minds as he says his first pair was signed by Virgil himself. Moreover, he claims to have two other pairs of the shoe as backups. Needless to say, the resellers were a bit stunned at just how much Yachty owns.

It is going to be very hard to find a pair of shoes that Yachty doesn’t already own. That said, we’re sure he is still on the hunt for his next pair. Hopefully, he finds those kicks very soon. Let us know what you think of all of this, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the sneaker world.

