Pop rapper Lil Yachty likes to show off his jewelry from time to time. This last Saturday was no different. Captured on DJ Akademics’ Instagram feed, “Little Boat” took to his Insta stories to reveal his latest piece. In the picture, Yachty’s hand is holding up a silver chain with a diamond-studded owl and diamond dog tags. The Owl is the official logo of OVO Sound, a Canadian independent record label founded in 2012 by Drake, manager Oliver El-Khatib, and producer 40.

OVO stands for “October’s Very Own,” and while Lil Yachty isn’t signed to this record label, he still shows his respect with the high-quality chain. (In June 2016, Yachty signed a joint venture deal with Motown, Capitol Records, and Quality Control Music.) Current OVO artists include Roy Woods, PARTYNEXTDOOR, and Majid Jordan. However, it’s highly unlikely that any of them have the type of ice Yachty’s boasting on his socials. It’s also unlikely they have the same type of relationship with Champagne Papi himself.

Lil Yachty’s History With OVO Sound

To tell the truth, the Atlanta, GA, rapper owes much appreciation to the record label with the Owl. Last year, for his 25th birthday, he flew Air Drake with Drizzy himself. The two ate chicken and sipped on Sprite during the flight, and Yachty showed off his new OVO tattoo. The Owl is there again, but this time in ink on his wrist.

At the height of Lil Yachty’s powers, he teamed up with Drake for the hit single “Oprah’s Bank Account.” In the music video for that song, Yachty dresses up like Oprah Winfrey and gives everybody boats, and interviews Drake. Aubrey Graham deliberately messes up Yachty’s name when getting interviewed, calling him “Lil Yatchy” and referring to him as “an absolute innovator of…music that should never be referenced or heard by human beings again.” All jokes aside, it’s all love between the Canadian rapper and the southern cyberspace crooner. In fact, they were recently in the studio together, cooking up something new. Plus, the fresh bling proves the truth behind all the fake barbs.

