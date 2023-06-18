Drake and Lil Yachty have been spending a lot of time together as of late. They appeared in a beachside interview with apparel brand FUTUREMOOD earlier this year. Meanwhile, both men are currently working on new music. Drake told NME in January that he might be releasing a solo album this year. Furthermore, the Toronto rapper released the single “Search & Rescue” in April. The song recently re-entered discussion after a cut Lil Durk verse was rediscovered, in which he appeared to profess a love of watersports. The artist later clarified the lyrics.

Meanwhile, Lil Yachty dropped his fifth studio album, Let’s Start Here, in January 2023. The album peaked at #9 on the Billboard Album 200, the rapper’s best album chart performance since Lil Boat 2 in 2018. Yachty also released the single “Strike (Holster)” in April, which peaked at #55 on the Billboard Hot 100. Drake and Yachty have only ever collabed once, with Drake featuring on Yachty’s single “Oprah’s Bank Account”. However, is that about to change?

Drake Shares Photos Featuring Lil Yachty

An image from Drake’s Instagram story on June 17 shows Lil Yachty enjoying lunch with Drake. A later image in the story shows the interior of a recording studio. Does this mean the pair are cooking up a new track together? Furthermore, will this be a single release or part of Drake’s aforementioned album? Corroborating images do not appear on Lil Yachty’s Instagram page.

The lunch image alone would point to something more innocuous but the fact that Drake included the recording studio image points to this being a collab. Drake’s last album, 2022’s Honestly, Nevermind, featured one collaboration track. The album ended with “Jimmy Cooks”, which featured 21 Savage. Could Lil Yachty be taking the place of honor as Drake’s only collab for this upcoming project? Only time will tell. Do you think this a collab, or just a casual link up? Let us know in the comments Follow all the latest music news here at HotNewHipHop.

