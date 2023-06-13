Georgia-born rhymer Lil Yachty was just 18 years old when he blew up thanks to SoundCloud in 2016. In the years since, he’s delivered projects like Teenage Emotions, Nuthin’ 2 Prove, and most recently, the experimental Let’s Start Here. Lil Boat’s talent has also allowed him to forge close friendships with huge figures such as Drake, who’s never been one to shy away from giving his young pal his flowers. Earlier this month, the pair linked up to do a Stake live stream together via Kick.

While the Canadian kept us laughing with his painted nails and declined credit card, fans were obviously happy to have Yachty in the vicinity too. It remains unclear if the heads at Kick followed through with Drizzy’s idea of signing the “Broccoli” hitmaker to their platform. Nevertheless, Yachty is obviously feeling inspired as he announced via his Instagram Story earlier this week that his first-ever podcast episode will be dropping soon. Rather than using his platform to discuss topics of his own choosing, the 25-year-old is eager to give fans an opportunity to connect with him on the show.

Lil Yachty Hops on the Podcast Bandwagon

“Filming my first podcast,” Yachty wrote on Monday (June 12). “Send me any questions [you] want me to answer/any advice [you] need. Haha let’s go,” he added before hundreds of responses presumably poured in. The “Act Up” writer didn’t explicitly share when he plans to drop the podcast episode, but the fact that he’s recording something is promising.

While there’s definitely excitement surrounding the news, some replies in @nojumper’s comment section expressed disdain for yet another celebrity-hosted internet show. “Just what the world needs. They just gonna be talking about finger nail polish etc,” one critic speculated. “I’m good.” What advice would you most like to receive from Lil Yachty? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

