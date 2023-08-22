Scooter Braun: Sources Say Music Exec Is “Imploding,” Unsavoury Revelations Expected To Come

The headlines surrounding Scooter Braun’s name over the past few days have been nothing short of confusing. It was initially reported that he and longtime client Justin Bieber will be parting ways, leaving many music lovers shocked. However, shortly after that gossip hit the internet, sources confirmed that the pair plan to resume working together in the future. While that provided a sigh of relief to some, Variety dropped a report on Tuesday (August 22) with sources claiming that Braun will be walking away from the world of artist management.

Aside from the Bieber rumour, Demi Lovato has also amicably parted ways with SB Projects, and word has it that Ariana Grande is looking elsewhere too. This would mark the second time that she and Braun have gone their separate ways, though sources close to the industry exec are strenuously denying that update. It’s become increasingly hard to get any straight answers regarding the situation, though Variety‘s insiders are saying that Scooter will be focusing more on his role as the CEO of HYBE America, and less on the day-to-day management of artists.

Is Scooter Braun’s Career as We Know It Over?

A source tells @Variety that unsavory revelations about Scooter Braun are in the works:



“He’s imploding. It’s a different world since the pandemic. You just can’t be an asshole like that anymore.” pic.twitter.com/J4Gbna5JJE — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 22, 2023

“People are spreading rumours based on what they know, but they are off. Scooter’s team at SB Projects are still handling both Justin and Ariana as they work through what this new structure looks like,” one person told the outlet. However, there are still some insisting that this is the end of an era for Braun. “He’s imploding,” another source stated. “It’s a different world since the pandemic. You just can’t be an asshole like that anymore.”

While word of Scooter Braun’s alleged implosion continues to circulate through the headlines, it’s worth noting that it was only a few months ago that he struck up a $300M deal with Quality Control heads Coach K, and P. At the time, the executive seemed confident in the future of HYBE, as well as his other endeavours. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

