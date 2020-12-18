scooter braun
- Pop CultureScooter Braun Drama: Artists Who Have Left Him BehindHere are some of the artists who have left Scooter Braun behind, including the recently reported artists that still have yet to confirm their status with their former manager.By Wyatt Westlake
- MusicHow Scooter Braun Built His EmpireScooter Braun built his music empire from the ground up, representing artists like Justin Bieber. With public feuds and artists leaving, his empire might topple.By Tamara McCullough
- Pop CultureScooter Braun: Sources Say Music Exec Is "Imploding," Unsavoury Revelations Expected To Come"It's a different world since the pandemic. You just can't be an asshole like that anymore," an insider dished to "Variety" today.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureJustin Bieber & Scooter Braun Management Deal Will Continue, Sources ConfirmGossip blogs began reporting early this morning that the long-time affiliates haven't spoken in months, though "Entertainment Tonight" is calling cap.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicAsher Roth Used To Babysit Justin Bieber, Lived In Same Building As Scooter BraunBraun took both Roth and Bieber under his wings. By Diya Singhvi
- Pop CultureScooter Braun Speaks On $300M Quality Control Deal With Coach K & P: VideoThe three industry executives spoke with Ari Melber about the landmark deal that merges Hybe with QC.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureThe Kid Laroi Re-Signs With Scooter Braun After Falling OutThe Kid Laroi joined back up with Scooter Braun less than a year after the two broke up.By Rex Provost
- GossipScooter Braun Reacts To The Kid Laroi Calling Him OutThe Kid Laroi's TikTok post captured the attention of Scooter Braun.By Jordan Schenkman
- MusicThe Kid Laroi Calls Out Scooter Braun While Teasing "Thousand Miles" SingleHe was reportedly signed to Braun's SB Projects last year before moving on to new management.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureLil Twist Alleges Scooter Braun Planted Negative Stories About Him To Cover Justin BieberTwist admitted that protecting Bieber was Braun's job, "but he did it wrong in ways of hurting other people." Years ago, Twist claimed he took a drug charge for Bieber.By Erika Marie
- MusicThe Kid LAROI Parts Ways With Lil Bibby & Juice WRLD's Old LabelThe Kid LAROI left Grade A Productions back in June, and it's unclear if he's still on good terms with Lil Bibby.By Alex Zidel
- MusicThe Kid LAROI's "F*CK LOVE" Hits No. 1 A Year After Its DebutEST Gee also makes his top 10 debut on the charts.By Milca P.
- GossipScooter Braun And Wife, Yael Braun, Have Separated:ReportMusic mogul Scooter Braun and his wife Yael are supposedly separating.By Kevin Quinitchett
- Pop CultureScooter Braun Says Taylor Swift "Refused" To Sit Down With Him Over Fight About MastersHe claims her team also refused to buy back her catalog under an NDA. By Erika Marie
- MusicThe Kid Laroi Joins Star-Studded Team Under Scooter BraunThe Kid LAROI joins the likes of Justin Bieber, Quavo, and Demi Lovato under Scooter Braun.By Joe Abrams
- Pop CultureScooter Braun Sues Former Goldman Sachs Partner Over $50Mil Lawsuit: ReportPeter Comisar claims he left his job to work at an investment firm but Braun has filed a lawsuit of his own, calling Comisar's claims "baseless."By Erika Marie
- MusicQuavo Inks Management Deal With Scooter Braun's SB ProjectsLast year, Quavo and Bieber linked up for "Intentions," and now they're sharing more than just a hit single.By Erika Marie
- MusicPharrell On Taylor Swift & Scooter Braun: "There’s A System In Place That’s Just All Wrong"Pharrell responds to the Taylor Swift-Scooter Braun drama saying that the system is "just all wrong."By Cole Blake