While Scooter Braun's controversies mostly have to do with Justin Bieber these days, he almost faced a lot more on his plate if he had stuck around as the manager of Kanye West. The two worked together earlier in the 2010s, and since then, a lot has changed for both individuals.

As caught by Billboard, Braun recently reflected on his relationship with Ye during the Thursday (July 16) episode of Danielle Robay's Question Everything podcast. He answered a question about how he feels about the Yeezy mogul's current controversies, whether that's his antisemitism or other bigoted or incendiary behaviors.

"I don’t know him anymore," Scooter Braun expressed regarding Kanye West's lows. "The person that I knew wasn’t someone who says those things. Sometimes the hardest thing to do with someone you care about is mourn them while they’re still here. The person that I knew is not the person that I’m seeing, so I don’t have a relationship anymore." He also added that he isn't sure if Ye can come back from this or change his ways.

"I don’t know him, and I think right now, I have three beautiful kids that need a dad to focus on them and make sure they’re prepared and strong in this world," Braun remarked. "That’s going to be my focus."

Kanye West BULLY

Jul 26, 2015; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Kanye West performs during the closing ceremony for the 2015 Pan Am Games at Pan Am Ceremonies Venue. Mandatory Credit: Matt Detrich-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Regardless of anything Scooter Braun has to say, Kanye West will move on. He just updated the release date for his new album BULLY yet again, and it will now presumably come out September 26. Although very few Ye fans believe this, he at least dropped a few singles while fans wait for the LP, which also has plenty of controversies attached to it.

But even if fans don't talk at all about deeper implications in Kanye's music or moves, albums like VULTURES 2 and other recent musical releases are straining that goodwill. So we'll see what ends up happening.