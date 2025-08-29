Lil Gotit Goes After Gunna As YSL Tensions Continue To Rise

The YSL imprint is falling apart at the seams as artists close to the label are pointing fingers at one another. It's seemingly all because of an audio clip that's gone viral involving Young Thug. In the two-year-old, two-hour long police interrogation, he appears to name drop Peewee Roscoe.

By many, it's been viewed as him snitching on his affiliate amid the YSL trial. Thugger has sworn up and down that everyone's misinterpreting the content and that he was actually helping him. Roscoe has also come to his defense, absolving him completely.

But he didn't stop his statement there. Peewee declared that Ralo, Gunna, and YSL Duke are the real rats in all of this. This has caused a chain reaction of reactions from everyone under the sun, except Wunna. He's essentially been separating himself from the group over the last year or so.

Many accused him of working with authorities, which he's firmly denied in the past. He's also on his way out from YSL after dropping The Last Wun earlier this month. But despite not getting involved in this scandal, he's still getting called out.

The latest to target him is Lil Gotit in a fiery Instagram Live as caught by DJ Akademiks.

Young Thug Gunna Beef

In it he demands that people stop taunting him over his old IG bio back when he had around 275,000 followers. For those wondering, Gotit's was "Son Of Gunna." He claims that it was "a wave" and that he doesn't pay the College Park native no mind.

He clarifies his allegiance to YSL further throughout his tense monologue, something that users are clowning him for. Some comments during the live were teasing him by claiming that he was mad that Young Thug allegedly snitched and that Gunna's keeping quiet and dropping great music.

Overall, this audio footage has deepened the animosity towards Wunna and has fans feeling like Thug was really the problem all along. This is a point that Ralo, Charleston White, and Wack 100 have alluded in their reactions to this wild fallout.