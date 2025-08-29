Lil Gotit Goes After Gunna As YSL Tensions Continue To Rise

BY Zachary Horvath 442 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2025
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 21: Rapper Gunna performs onstage during 2025 Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash at State Farm Arena on June 21, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Young Thug's leaked audio from a police interrogation has seemingly caused an all-out war amongst the YSL collective.

The YSL imprint is falling apart at the seams as artists close to the label are pointing fingers at one another. It's seemingly all because of an audio clip that's gone viral involving Young Thug. In the two-year-old, two-hour long police interrogation, he appears to name drop Peewee Roscoe.

By many, it's been viewed as him snitching on his affiliate amid the YSL trial. Thugger has sworn up and down that everyone's misinterpreting the content and that he was actually helping him. Roscoe has also come to his defense, absolving him completely.

But he didn't stop his statement there. Peewee declared that Ralo, Gunna, and YSL Duke are the real rats in all of this. This has caused a chain reaction of reactions from everyone under the sun, except Wunna. He's essentially been separating himself from the group over the last year or so.

Many accused him of working with authorities, which he's firmly denied in the past. He's also on his way out from YSL after dropping The Last Wun earlier this month. But despite not getting involved in this scandal, he's still getting called out.

The latest to target him is Lil Gotit in a fiery Instagram Live as caught by DJ Akademiks.

Read More: Everything We Know About Earl Sweatshirt's New Album "Live Laugh Love"

Young Thug Gunna Beef

In it he demands that people stop taunting him over his old IG bio back when he had around 275,000 followers. For those wondering, Gotit's was "Son Of Gunna." He claims that it was "a wave" and that he doesn't pay the College Park native no mind.

He clarifies his allegiance to YSL further throughout his tense monologue, something that users are clowning him for. Some comments during the live were teasing him by claiming that he was mad that Young Thug allegedly snitched and that Gunna's keeping quiet and dropping great music.

Overall, this audio footage has deepened the animosity towards Wunna and has fans feeling like Thug was really the problem all along. This is a point that Ralo, Charleston White, and Wack 100 have alluded in their reactions to this wild fallout.

Read More: The 12 Most Underrated Air Jordan 5 Releases You Forgot About

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
"Dutch" Atlanta Premiere Music Young Thug & Gunna Timeline: YSL Records, RICO Case & Beef 3.3K
gunna-rapper-roots-picnic-2024-2 Music Peewee Roscoe Names Gunna And Other Atlanta Rappers As Alleged Rats 1268
Ralo Young Thug Turns Every Atlanta Against Each Other Hip Hop News Music Ralo Claims Young Thug Turns Everyone In Atlanta Against Each Other 1078
VIA HNHH Crime Lil Woody Goes Viral For Asking Judge If He Can Show Up Late To Court 8.1K
Comments 0