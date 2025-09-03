Lil Baby is finally gearing up to release his new album, The Leaks, on Friday, September 5th. The project will feature collaborations with a number of high-profile artists, including Playboi Carti, Young Thug, Lil Yachty, and more. The album was previously expected to release on August 15th.

All-in-all, the tracklist features a total of 17 songs with appearances from G Herbo, LUCKI, Veeze, Rylo Rodriguez, Skooly, and Bino in addition to Playboi Carti, Young Thug, and Lil Yachty. As for the production, Baby teamed up wiith Wheezy, Murda Beatz, TM88, BabyWave, and more artists.

Fans on Reddit appear to be thrilled by the idea of the project, which will finally provide official releases to previously leaked songs from Lil Baby. "Very happy an artist is doing this—can’t make money in songs you don’t release. I’m a huge fan of Lil Baby, and I’ve been listening to a lot of these leaks unofficially for years," one user wrote. Another brought up "Get Along," which will feature Lil Yachty, LUCKI & Veeze. "Track 14 has so much potential, Nice seeing a mainstream posse cut for once," they wrote.

When Is Lil Baby Releasing "The Leaks?"

When Lil Baby drops The Leaks on Friday, September 5th, he's rumored to diss Gunna and Offset. "Make a rapper take his clothes off, that boy a male stripper / [...] Push up on 'em at the gym, I hope a n**** do they push-ups," he allegedly raps on the 10th track, "Otha Boy." Gunna has been getting tons of attention in recent years for drastically improving his fitness routine.