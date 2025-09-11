Lil Baby's Management Team Sparks Retirement Rumors With Affiliate's Cryptic Instagram Post

Lil Baby 5th Annual Back-To-School Fest 2025
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 26: Rapper Lil Baby attends Lil Baby 5th Annual Back-To-School Fest 2025 on July 26, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
The rumors come as Lil Baby is gearing up to release his highly-anticipated new album, "The Leaks," which he recently delayed.

An alleged affiliate of Lil Baby's management team claims that the rapper is retiring, according to DJ Akademiks. He cited an Instagram Story from an account by the name "WolfPackGlobalMusic." "Baby retiring from music this crazy," the person wrote with a black heart emoji.

When Akademiks shared the post on Instagram, fans had plenty to say about the rumor. "Honestly I would to. The goal is to get Rich .. he’s rich , now invest . Im sure rap is not his only income anyway," one fan commented. Another wrote: "Lil baby always said he didn’t give a fuck ab the music, he just wanted the money."

Lil Baby "The Leaks" Album

Lil Baby has yet to debunk the retirement rumors. The latest post on his Instagram remains his announcement of a release date for his highly anticipated album, The Leaks. "I Know I Know … Even Tho I Never Said Album Dropping On 15th, That’s My Bad ! 9-5-25 'The Leaks,'" the caption reads. He originally intended to share the project on September 5, but the date came and went with no new music from the rapper. He has yet to provide an explanation for the move.

The Leaks is expected to feature collaborations with G Herbo, LUCKI, Veeze, Rylo Rodriguez, Skooly, and Bino in addition to Playboi Carti, Young Thug, and Lil Yachty. On the production side, he's working with Wheezy, Murda Beatz, TM88, BabyWave, and more artists.

Following its eventual release, Baby already has another album lined up. Speaking with PlaqueBoyMax during a live stream last month, he revealed: "I'm actually dropping two albums, though. I'm dropping another album, like, four weeks after that, something like that. 'Cause I wasn't planning on dropping this one." The retirement rumors also arrive as Baby's frequent collaborator, Young Thug, has been facing tons of backlash over leaked phone calls he made while behind bars.

