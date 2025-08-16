Lil Baby's mission in 2025 is to feed his fans as most he can this year it seems. The commercial success that was WHAM (Who Hard As Me) wasn't enough to satiate his own hunger. In just a few short weeks, the Atlanta hitmaker will be dropping by with The Leak$.

Reports of this project surfaced on August 5. A blurry picture of a whiteboard captured by Kurrco showed the tracklist and features, but it was too hard to fully make out. An August 15 release date for it was also speculated after the X account caught Lil Baby's IG carousel from the 5th captioned "8.15.25."

However, that turned out to be the day he was going to announce the official details about The Leak$. Yesterday evening, the rapper and songwriter shared the cover art, drop date, and a tracklist we could actually read clearly.

Baby made a joke about the false reports in the caption for this reveal writing, "I Know I Know… Even Tho I Never Said Album Dropping On 15th, That’s My Bad! 9-5-25 "The Leaks."

The artwork, which draws inspiration from coding, was expected, but it looks nice overall with its bright colors. As for the set of tracks, we have a 17-song collection this time.

Lil Baby Dominique

You can find it above from Kurrco or below. But features are plentiful with Young Thug, Skooly, Lil Yachty, LUCKI, Veeze, and more making the cut.

Speaking of Thugger, though, a snippet of his verse found its way onto social media. During his portion, he takes a direct shot at Gunna amid their tense feud. "Only reason I f**ked with you Gunna, it was cause of Troup," he says.

Overall, it should be another movie on September 5. But Lil Baby is still not going to be done after this. In a recent livestream with PlaqueBoyMax he revealed that in just a few more weeks after The Leak$ arrives, he's going to be dropping something he already had on his to-do list.

"I'm actually dropping two albums, though. I'm dropping another album, like, four weeks after that, something like that. 'Cause I wasn't planning on dropping this one." He didn't say which one, but we are assuming its Dominique.

This is a tape he's been hyping up since WHAM made landfall. He was teasing a February release; however, things fell through, and it was kind of forgotten. This is still speculation, but we have a sneaky suspicion that's what is up next. He was billing it as a more vulnerable and personal listening experience, which should be interesting.

The Leak$ Tracklist: