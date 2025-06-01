Chxrry Becomes The "Main Character" On Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 142 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Chxrry Main Character R&B Season Playlist Update Music News
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 13: Chxrry attends Lionsgate's "Hurry Up Tomorrow" World Premiere on May 13, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
This week's "R&B Season" playlist update comes courtesy of Chxrry, Leon Thomas, Justine Skye, KAYTRANADA, Terrace Martin, and Kenyon Dixon.

Welcome back to our R&B Season playlist update, which has new genre-adjacent releases on its roster just in time for the summer. Chxrry certainly assumed the leading role this time around, gifting fans the dreamy and confident "Main Character" single.

Instrumentally, it's an ethereal trap/R&B fusion with a few catchy flows throughout that contrast well with more melodic refrains. There are also some heavy vocal effects on here that amp up the futuristic vibes even more. Lyrically, it's pretty much about exactly what you would expect with a title like that. But no specific line will make you feel as ready to take on the world as the song's general structure and sound.

If you're looking for something a bit more funky on R&B Season, though, Justine Skye and KAYTRANADA have you covered. Their new single "Oh Lala" drives forward with an intoxicating house rhythm, ghostly background tones, and a few different synth and key riffs throughout that bubble up the structure.

Not only do they fade in and out, but they also add more vibrance to this steady but vibe-ready cut. Skye doesn't overwhelm on this new record, instead choosing to add quaint but sticky melodies all throughout its run.

Read More: SZA Gets Down With Lizzo, KAYTRANADA & Justine Skye At Rowdy Brooklyn Afterparty

HNHH R&B Season Playlist

Next up on R&B Season is a MUTT deluxe version from Leon Thomas, revamping one of the most beloved R&B albums from last year. HEEL contains nine new additions to the original tracklist, which tackle both remixes of previous hits and new original material.

Of that last category, Thomas particularly shines on "NOT FAIR" thanks to his spotlit performance and very light and airy guitar embellishments throughout. It's another sensual and sultry cut from this vision, and its lustful nature comes through with the slick percussion.

Finally on R&B Season, we'd like to shout out the new dual release from Terrace Martin and Kenyon Dixon. The soul is palpable on here thanks to earthy production and passionate performances.

"211" is a more easygoing and groovy song by comparison, using wailing synths, organ chords, and brass to its advantage. "See You Later" is more of a ballad, bolstered by a gorgeous sense of stasis.

Read More: Clipse Storms Back Into Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
News Marijuana Man 750
Rolling Stone Live Big Game Experience Music Roy Woods Is As Smooth As Ever On Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update: Stream 760
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at San Antonio Spurs Music Mario Is "Glad You Came" To Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update: Stream 168
Monica Schipper/Getty Images Movies Martin Scorsese's "The Irishman" Trailer Is An OG Reunion 5.1K