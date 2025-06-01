Welcome back to our R&B Season playlist update, which has new genre-adjacent releases on its roster just in time for the summer. Chxrry certainly assumed the leading role this time around, gifting fans the dreamy and confident "Main Character" single.

Instrumentally, it's an ethereal trap/R&B fusion with a few catchy flows throughout that contrast well with more melodic refrains. There are also some heavy vocal effects on here that amp up the futuristic vibes even more. Lyrically, it's pretty much about exactly what you would expect with a title like that. But no specific line will make you feel as ready to take on the world as the song's general structure and sound.

If you're looking for something a bit more funky on R&B Season, though, Justine Skye and KAYTRANADA have you covered. Their new single "Oh Lala" drives forward with an intoxicating house rhythm, ghostly background tones, and a few different synth and key riffs throughout that bubble up the structure.

Not only do they fade in and out, but they also add more vibrance to this steady but vibe-ready cut. Skye doesn't overwhelm on this new record, instead choosing to add quaint but sticky melodies all throughout its run.

HNHH R&B Season Playlist

Next up on R&B Season is a MUTT deluxe version from Leon Thomas, revamping one of the most beloved R&B albums from last year. HEEL contains nine new additions to the original tracklist, which tackle both remixes of previous hits and new original material.

Of that last category, Thomas particularly shines on "NOT FAIR" thanks to his spotlit performance and very light and airy guitar embellishments throughout. It's another sensual and sultry cut from this vision, and its lustful nature comes through with the slick percussion.

Finally on R&B Season, we'd like to shout out the new dual release from Terrace Martin and Kenyon Dixon. The soul is palpable on here thanks to earthy production and passionate performances.