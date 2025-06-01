Leon Thomas Breeds More Hits & Big Collaborations In "Mutt Deluxe: HEEL"

Leon Thomas's re-up includes collaborations with a-listers Big Sean, Kehlani, Chris Brown, and Halle Bailey.

Leon Thomas is on the fast track to be the best R&B act of 2025. Mutt surprised the culture with new hits "Yes It Is," "Mutt," and "Lucid Dreams," which has become the most popular tracks in today's R&B. Now, he stacks up his hugely successful debut with more features and bonadfide hits in Mutt Deluxe HEEL.

Broken down into sides, Thomas, who is comfortable in his sound after new popularity, spreads his trend sound to a exciting audience. An album about healing, the deluxe takes us deeper into the trauma and explores different perspectives.

The music’s depth is added with strong female energy to address Thomas heartbreak. The chemistry throughout the album is electric. The duets are powerful and memorable.

The project serves as a meditation on self-awareness, emotional maturity, and the rough road toward becoming better for oneself and others. It’s a vulnerable, resonant work that reinforces his place in the next wave of modern R&B storytellers.

Mutt: Heel (Deluxe) - Leon Thomas

Official Tracklist

SIDE A

1. How Fast

2. Safe Place

3. Dancing With Demons

4. Vibes Don’t Lie 

5. Lucid Dreams ft. Masego

6. Feelings On Silent ft. Wale 

7. Answer Your Phone

SIDE B

1. Yes It Is 

2. Far Fetched ft. Ty Dolla $ign 

3. Sooner or Later ft. Axlfolie

4. MUTT 

5. I Do

6. I Used To ft. Baby Rose 

7. MUTT (Remix) ft. Freddie Gibbs

SIDE C 

1. Heel

2. MUTT (Remix) [CB Remix]

3. Party Favors ft. Big Sean

4. Not Fair 

SIDE D

1. Prize

2. Rather Be Alone ft. Halle

3. Dirt On My Shoes ft. Kehlani

4. Catch A Stray

