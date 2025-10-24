Pholks - EP by Leon Thomas

Leon Thomas has quickly become one of the biggest stars in R&B, and on Friday, he came through and delivered his latest EP, "PHOLKS."

If you have been paying attention to the R&B landscape over the past couple of years, you may have noticed the rise of Leon Thomas. His album Mutt was a massive success, and now, he is hungry for more. Following the release of the single "Just How You Are," the artist has dropped off a new 7-track EP called PHOLKS. This new effort is filled with funky tracks, and some rock-and-roll throwbacks. The track "Baccarat" is an easy song of the year contender, especially with the bass playing, which is some of the most inspired musicianship we have heard all year. Leon Thomas is a star, and we can't wait to hear everything else he has planned over the next year.

