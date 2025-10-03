News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Search input
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
Search input
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
PHOLKS
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Songs
Just How You Are - Song by Leon Thomas
Leon Thomas has become one of the best artists in R&B, and with "PHOLKS" dropping soon, we have a new single in "Just How You Are."
By
Alexander Cole
October 03, 2025
120 Views