Just How You Are - Song by Leon Thomas

Following the success of Mutt, Leon Thomas is looking to capitalize on his newfound standing as one of R&B's most beloved hitmakers. Striking while the iron is hot is extremely important in the music world, and Thomas understands this better than anyone. On Thursday, he announced he would be dropping a new album on October 24th called PHOLKS. To help celebrate the release of this new album, Thomas has dropped off a new song called "Just How You Are." This new track is full of R&B and funk elements that will make you want to get off the couch and dance a bit. It's a demonstration of Thomas' talent, and it makes us hopeful that PHOLKS could be one of the best projects of the year.
Release Date: October 3, 2025
Genre: R&B
Album: PHOLKS
Quotable Lyrics from Just How You Are
Wrote all these songs 'bout you
And you never even said a word
Not even justice save your worth
I guess, "Congrats," is your least favorite word