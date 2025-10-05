For our latest and greatest R&B Season Spotify playlist update, we are showcasing a handful of different regions and their takes on the genre. Headlining our smaller but incredibly high-quality batch this week (October 3) is Leon Thomas with "Just How You Are." It's the lead single for his upcoming seven-song EP titled PHOLKS, which arrives on October 24.

The Brooklyn-born, Los Angeles-based singer, producer, and songwriter has been riding an incredible wave as of late. It's thanks to the success of 2024'S MUTT and its self-titled, mainstream smash single. The enveloping and sometimes stripped back adult R&B manufactured a ton of success for the EZMNY signee.

But the former television star knows not only how to capitalize on the hype, but to also evolve. That's what "Just How You Are" signifies for Leon. He's incorporating the elements of MUTT but throwing soulful and groovy funk rhythms into the mix that do feel East Coast-inspired.

This song reminds us a lot of what Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak did with their Silk Sonic project. However, "Just How You Are" feels just a little bit more explosive, whereas at the other was about catching a vibe and setting a sensual mood.

Thomas does that here too though as he tries to win a girl over despite her being quite stubborn and cold. It creates a great amount of tension.

HNHH R&B Season Playlist

Overall, the instrumental is killer too and we can't wait for what's to come on PHOLKS. But it's not just his release that wowed us. Bryson Tiller, Chase Shakur, as well as rising West Coast talent Karri, who teamed up with fellow Cali native Kehlani, all provided catchy and intoxicating vibes.

Tiller's Solace side to his double album has been widely praised since releasing on October 2. Part of that is because of "I Need Her," an early fan favorite. Over a throwback instrumental from Charlie Heat, Godtiller croons passionately as he sings about a woman he needs more than he needs water.

As for Karri and Kehlani's "go," they incorporate the naturally bouncy nature of West Coast hip-hop and blend it with R&B for a perfect summer night vibe.

Last but not least is Chase Shakur's "seeing red," a song that very much borrows from the woozy Atlanta sonic palette that he grew up on. The Def Jam artist remains persistent in his mission to win back a girl he was too immature for back in the day. It features clever writing too, using colors like "red" in the title and blue as way to tell a story about his admiration for this girl.