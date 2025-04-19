Leon Thomas & Halle Find Themselves In A Broken Relationship On "RATHER BE ALONE"

Leon Thomas and Halle (Bailey) connect for a despondent but beautiful mix of contemporary R&B and adult contemporary on their first collab.

As for the story that Leon Thomas and Halle are presenting, it's a brutal tug-of-war. Leon is fully checked out of "their" relationship and wants no parts of a "broken home." However, Halle is terrified of moving on and is trying to convince him to come back and work things out. Check out the captivating single with the link.

With this single, Leon Thomas has been encouraging his listeners to "Let it play, let it sit with you." That's wise advice because it gets better and better with each listen. The story will come into focus with time as well, and it will keep you coming back for more.

Leon Thomas has been absolutely killing it with his most recent album MUTT and also with its title track. The 2024 single has been shooting up the charts over the last few weeks and it currently sits at 21 on the Hot 100. The song's success prompted the former Nickelodeon star to release a remix with Chris Brown .

