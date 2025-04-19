Leon Thomas & Halle Find Themselves In A Broken Relationship On "RATHER BE ALONE"

Leon Thomas has been absolutely killing it with his most recent album MUTT and also with its title track. The 2024 single has been shooting up the charts over the last few weeks and it currently sits at 21 on the Hot 100. The song's success prompted the former Nickelodeon star to release a remix with Chris Brown.
There are three versions in total now, and all of them have been doing Leon wonders. But he's moving on from that record now with a brand-new one featuring Halle (Bailey) titled "RATHER BE ALONE." Genius has it as a potential MUTT (Deluxe) track alongside the "MUTT (CB REMIX)."
With this single, Leon Thomas has been encouraging his listeners to "Let it play, let it sit with you." That's wise advice because it gets better and better with each listen. The story will come into focus with time as well, and it will keep you coming back for more.
You will also start to notice the fine instrumentation details. Peter Lee Johnson, who's responsible for the strings on "RATHER BE ALONE," drops the tiniest changes into the soft and steady instrumental at the perfect times. They add so much character to the production.
As for the story that Leon Thomas and Halle are presenting, it's a brutal tug-of-war. Leon is fully checked out of "their" relationship and wants no parts of a "broken home." However, Halle is terrified of moving on and is trying to convince him to come back and work things out. Check out the captivating single with the link.
Leon Thomas & Halle "RATHER BE ALONE"
Quotable Lyrics:
Takin' all your money, eatin' all your dough
Always leave me wantin' more
'Cause you're unpredictable, and I'm used to having control
Risk is acquired, I pay the toll
Just numb the pain, touchin' on some Ms
Make your own bread like the good father said