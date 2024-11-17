Roy Woods Is As Smooth As Ever On Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update: Stream

"Rockstar Baby" is a smooth-riding jam.

Welcome back to our R&B Season playlist, whose latest update rounded up the best of the best releases of the week pertaining to the genre's orbit. To start, we have to shout out the new single from Roy Woods, as "Rockstar Baby" is a very smooth and charismatic cut. It fuses some elements of woozy, psychedelic, but nonetheless hard-hitting trap with passionate vocal runs, light string embellishments, and what sound like some The Weeknd-inspired deliveries and flows. It's energetic enough to perk your ear up and engage you in the sound, but chilled-out enough to let you sit back and enjoy the vibes.

As for more genre fusions in the R&B world, Jessie Reyez and Ari Lennox teamed up for a slightly dancehall-inspired and relaxing collab, "JUST LIKE THAT." Both vocalists share a lot of vocal chemistry on the track thanks to their whispered harmonies and more powerful exclamations, and the acoustic guitar is a very tender anchor to the cut's atmosphere. The drums are very light as well, keeping things simple so your attention mostly goes to the singers' melodic prowess.

Read More: Drake Makes Toronto Raptors Broadcast Focus On Jessie Reyez And Gushes Over Her

HNHH R&B Season Playlist: Stream

Elsewhere on R&B Season, we have more dreamy and somewhat melancholy fare, such as Chase Shakur's new song "2ofUs." The big draw behind this record on impact is the slick, crisp, and steady drum break that energizes an otherwise ethereal and minimal sonic pallet. Chase's voice remains buttery throughout, mixing in well with the synth pads and keys embellishments. However, the single also adds some subtle melodic elements here and there to flesh this aspect of it out, namely some floating synthesizers and background vocals that harmonize with ease.